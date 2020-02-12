Capital Area United Way awarded The Walls Project with a $15,000 grant to assist with its Futures Fund, which provides increased exposure and opportunities for youth. This funding is part of the Ascension Parish Grant Funding Opportunity, which awarded $100,188 to 10 nonprofits for work in Ascension Parish.
The grant will be used to expand STEAM class offerings to students. These plans will incorporate technology, workforce development, work study and internships while developing a strategic plan to bring programs to Ascension sites, according to a news release. The program will involve 40 to 60 students, 25 corporate partnerships and 12 instructors identified to start programming.