HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,358 students to its honors list for the summer 2020 semester.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better GPA. Students on the dean’s list have earned a 3.20-3.49 GPA, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00-3.19 GPA. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a C.

Local students named to the honors list include:

Ascension Parish

Darrow

President’s list: Nakita M. Metoyer

Donaldsonville

President’s list: Karli I. Montero

Geismar

President’s list: Kristen Bowman, Lora B. Coleman, Natalie M. Dardeau

Honor roll: Shanira Hays, Hailey E. Pipkin

Gonzales

President’s list: Madisyn M. Allred, Wendy M. Alvarado, Arliss Angel-Erives, Kamille E. Edmonston, Reece M. Elisar, Kyriel A. Felton, Marley R. Fowler, Tayler Irvin, Kalen Julien, Clinton P. King II, Madeline N. Lato, Baron P. Leblanc, Chloe M. Leblanc, Jade E. Leblanc, Rachel Lee, Shallyn L. Linton, Kaylyn A. Loupe, Kiplyn A. Martin, Cailey M. Moore, Grant Richardson, Cheyanne Sutton, Madalyn M. Tedeton, Jacqueline C. Torres

Dean’s list: Kimberly Diaz, Kara Gremillion, Jade S. Monus, Jayce M. Sholmire, Landon J. Vidrine

Honor roll: Victoria E. Achord, Drew A. Jones, Haley Rodrigue, Emily C. Rye, Hailey K. Tolar

Prairieville

President’s list: Hannah Barbay, Emma C. Barocco, Roni Barzel, Lauren H. Birch, Chloe C. Bourgeois, Rachel M. Cusick, Bailey J. Cyprowski, Noah A. Dugas, Erica Hardnett, Noah J. Hebert, Preston D. Jones, Emily A. Kline, Lauren L. Lambert, Wesley A. Leblanc, Kelsi L. Martine, Deric Masten, Patrick L. McCune, Brooke K. Millien, Charles L. Naquin, Ian M. Rodehorst, Kirsten C. Saint, Torie M. Stewart, Katelyn M. Wood

Dean’s list: Chloe E. Anderson, Morgean Andrus, Lauren E. Chandler, Skylar A. Dowies, Blair V. Pucheu, Grant W. Simon, Bailey N. Wood

Honor roll: Lyndsey Campbell, Joshua W. Crockett, Mckenzi L. Falcon, Ashlynn G. Petty, Alexandra K. Smith, Kayla C. Vicknair

St. Amant

President’s list: Hunter L. Bertrand, Mackenzie K. Delaune, Sarah E. Fontenot, Madison Leblanc, Lainey G. Martin, Kendall L. Mitchell, Julia Roubique

Dean’s list: Lexie A. Landry

Honor roll: Alli N. Duplechein, Kole G. Guerin, Natalie A. Keller, Brady P. Kunefke, Gracie A. Kunefke, Joshua M. Quick

 

