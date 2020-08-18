HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,358 students to its honors list for the summer 2020 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better GPA. Students on the dean’s list have earned a 3.20-3.49 GPA, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00-3.19 GPA. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a C.
Local students named to the honors list include:
Ascension Parish
Darrow
President’s list: Nakita M. Metoyer
Donaldsonville
President’s list: Karli I. Montero
Geismar
President’s list: Kristen Bowman, Lora B. Coleman, Natalie M. Dardeau
Honor roll: Shanira Hays, Hailey E. Pipkin
Gonzales
President’s list: Madisyn M. Allred, Wendy M. Alvarado, Arliss Angel-Erives, Kamille E. Edmonston, Reece M. Elisar, Kyriel A. Felton, Marley R. Fowler, Tayler Irvin, Kalen Julien, Clinton P. King II, Madeline N. Lato, Baron P. Leblanc, Chloe M. Leblanc, Jade E. Leblanc, Rachel Lee, Shallyn L. Linton, Kaylyn A. Loupe, Kiplyn A. Martin, Cailey M. Moore, Grant Richardson, Cheyanne Sutton, Madalyn M. Tedeton, Jacqueline C. Torres
Dean’s list: Kimberly Diaz, Kara Gremillion, Jade S. Monus, Jayce M. Sholmire, Landon J. Vidrine
Honor roll: Victoria E. Achord, Drew A. Jones, Haley Rodrigue, Emily C. Rye, Hailey K. Tolar
Prairieville
President’s list: Hannah Barbay, Emma C. Barocco, Roni Barzel, Lauren H. Birch, Chloe C. Bourgeois, Rachel M. Cusick, Bailey J. Cyprowski, Noah A. Dugas, Erica Hardnett, Noah J. Hebert, Preston D. Jones, Emily A. Kline, Lauren L. Lambert, Wesley A. Leblanc, Kelsi L. Martine, Deric Masten, Patrick L. McCune, Brooke K. Millien, Charles L. Naquin, Ian M. Rodehorst, Kirsten C. Saint, Torie M. Stewart, Katelyn M. Wood
Dean’s list: Chloe E. Anderson, Morgean Andrus, Lauren E. Chandler, Skylar A. Dowies, Blair V. Pucheu, Grant W. Simon, Bailey N. Wood
Honor roll: Lyndsey Campbell, Joshua W. Crockett, Mckenzi L. Falcon, Ashlynn G. Petty, Alexandra K. Smith, Kayla C. Vicknair
St. Amant
President’s list: Hunter L. Bertrand, Mackenzie K. Delaune, Sarah E. Fontenot, Madison Leblanc, Lainey G. Martin, Kendall L. Mitchell, Julia Roubique
Dean’s list: Lexie A. Landry
Honor roll: Alli N. Duplechein, Kole G. Guerin, Natalie A. Keller, Brady P. Kunefke, Gracie A. Kunefke, Joshua M. Quick