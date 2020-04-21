The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail April 9-16:
April 9
Gibson, Kendrick Kendell: 37, 3038 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony), illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons (felony)
Brown, Ty X.: 58, 502 Chesterfield Drive, Baton Rouge; terrorizing, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Robinson, Jeremy P.: 42, 45491 Picou Road, St. Amant; domestic abuse battery
West, Sirhronn L.: 62, 9310 Ashland Road, Gonzales; illegal possession of stolen firearms, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated assault with a firearm (felony), domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
April 10
Scioneaux, Ivan: 49, no address listed; domestic abuse battery
Spurlock, Phillip: 34, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony), illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Madere, Trent Anthony: 24, 40113 Champion Tif Drive, Gonzales; parole violation, domestic abuse battery second offense (felony)
April 11
Shook, Gavin Scott: 18, 38152 Springwood Ave., Prairieville; hold for other agency, general speed law, unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction to driver's view or driving mechanism, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer (felony), tail lamps, mirrors, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, reckless operation
Franz, Johnny L.: 39, 13336 David Lee Drive, Walker; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, violations of registration provisions, reckless operation, theft more than $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), resisting an officer, expired moving vehicle inspection, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor)
Brown, Troy Trenel: 48, 503 E. McArthur St., Gonzales; ignition interlock device offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, hit-and-run driving/death or serious bodily injury (felony), following vehicles, operating while intoxicated/ fourth or more (felony)
April 12
Dedden, Robin: 39, 16535 Ole Homestead Lane, Prairieville; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Banes, Brian A.: 47, 42119 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
April 13
Ellison, Christopher Michael: 31, 2411 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant two counts, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Harris, Jonriccas Jacquez: 27, 1106 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
Lewis, Sedrick Dean Jr.: 42, 39103 Old Bayou Ave., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
April 14
Warren, Jennifer: 45, 45489 Travis Road, St. Amant; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
April 15
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 30, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; domestic abuse battery
April 16
Martin, Brandon: 41, 529 Emile Ave., Bridge City; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Coomer, Daniel Jacob: 27, 8117 Shelly St., Sorrento; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carrying of weapons (felony), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, failure to appear-bench warrant