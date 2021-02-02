A certificate of achievement in financial reporting has been awarded to the Ascension Parish Assessor’s Office by the Government Finance Officers of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report, according to a news release.
It was the seventh certificate received by the Assessor's Office.
The Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, the release said.
“I think transparency and trust are vital to a successful government office," Assessor M.J. "Mert" Smiley said. "As a public official, my office will always have an open-door policy and be forthcoming with information about this office.”
Smiley has submitted a comprehensive financial report to the GOFA throughout his tenure as assessor, exemplifying stewardship and transparency, the release said.
The CAFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program which include demonstrating a spirit of full disclosure and accountability.
The GOFA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,450 government finance professions with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C.