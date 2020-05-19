Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School ended the school year with a virtual baccalaureate program Friday, and commencement ceremony Saturday.
Both were viewable via the school’s Facebook page and website. The coronavirus forced the school to change up traditions and deliver diplomas to all 30 graduates at their homes May 9.
Nineteen of the 30 students from the Class of 2020 participated in dual-enrollment college courses and earned collectively 294 hours of college credit. Anticipated TOPS Scholarship Awards will go to 60% of the class. TOPS award total is $467,113.37. Other scholarships total is $945,805.04; and total scholarship monies awarded to the Class of 2020 is $1,412,918.41.
Brock Acosta, one of three valedictorians, is the son of Brandon and Robbie Acosta. He plans to major in chemical engineering at LSU. Acosta anticipates a TOPS Honors Award and is the recipient of the LSU Scholar Resident Award, ACHS Alumni Scholarship, CF Industries Scholarship, and the Donaldsonville Chapter AARP Scholarship. Acosta was a member of the high school Beta Club and National Honor Society. He also was a district and state literary rally participant for two years. Acosta was an Academic Lamp and Bar recipient for five years, and earned numerous subject medals throughout his high school career.
Acosta led his school both academically and athletically. He was a member of the two-time state runner-up football team and a member of the 2018 state championship baseball team. His high academics and talents in sports led to him being recognized for the Academic All-State teams in football and baseball. Acosta was a nominee for the ACHS Student of the Year and the Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce Teenager of the Year. He represented his school on the 2019 homecoming court and was a Eucharistic minister. He graduates with 24 hours of college credit.
Payton Hatcher, also a valedictorian, is the daughter of Kevin and Kim Hatcher. She plans to major in pre-medicine at LSU. Hatcher anticipates a TOPS award and the Donaldsonville Chapter AARP Scholarship. She was offered the Loyola University Dean’s Scholarship and Louisiana Resident Award. She was a member of the high school Beta Club and National Honor Society. She was an Academic Lamp and Bar recipient for four years and attended the district literary rally for two years and the state literary rally for one year.
Hatcher represented her school at the Louisiana Girls State and led as the executive student council secretary. She was a member of the school choir for four years, student council for three years, and a Eucharistic minister. Her high academics placed her on the Academic All-State Composite Team for volleyball. She graduates with 21 hours of college credit.
Katie Pizzolato, valedictorian, is the daughter of Brad and Sandy Pizzolato, and she plans to major in nursing at Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady University. Pizzolato anticipates a TOPS award and is the recipient of the FranU Catholic Advantage Scholarship and the Donaldsonville Chapter AARP Scholarship. Her leadership roles included presiding over her school as the executive student council president along with three years of service to her school’s student council.
Pizzolato was a member of the Beta Club as well as the National Honor Society. She was also a district and state literary rally participant for one year. Pizzolato was an Academic Lamp and Bar recipient for four years and earned subject medals during her senior year. She represented her school on the 2019 homecoming court, was Eucharistic minister, and a two-year member of the cheerleading squad where she served as co-captain her senior year. Pizzolato was a nominee for the ACHS Student of the Year as well as the Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce Teenager of the Year. Her high academics and talents in sports led to her placement on the Academic All-State Composite Teams in both volleyball and softball. She graduates with 24 hours of college credit.
Samuel Mire, salutatorian, the son of Pegram and Karen Mire, plans to study mechanical engineering at LSU. Mire anticipated a TOPS Performance Award and is the recipient of the Mark Sotile Sr. Memorial Scholarship and the Louisiana Tiger Legacy Merit Award. Mire was a member of the Beta club, where he served as chaplain his senior year and the National Honor Society. Mire was Academic Lamp and Bar recipient for five years. He was a member of the two-time state runner-up football teams and the 2018 state championship baseball team. He graduate with 24 college credits.
The class also includes:
Dorian Kentrell Barber
Emily Marie Beck
Chazz Anthony Brown
Peter Charles Lefort Cantin
Jenna Lyn Comeaux
Haley Catherine Dupre’
Landon Nicholas Falcon
Demontray Kwaun Harry Jr.
Nicholas Joshua Hilliard
Garrison David Landry
Alexia Alayne Leonard
Ashlyn Alyse Leonard
Lexi Leigh Milano
Gary Paul Millet III
Rodnekia Allaura Breanna Mitchell
Ashlyn Elaine Montero
Katherine Elise Perilloux
Catherine Alison Rome
Hailee Rene Rome
Connor Michael Shally
Eric Anthony Simon Jr.
Ryan Anthony Steib
Sophie Layton Sternfels
Angelle’ Claire Theriot
Owen Nicholas Theriot
Jai Germaine Williams