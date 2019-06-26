Brothers Camden Zoller, 11, and Hayden Weatherford, 10, dream of one day working as deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Camden, of Prairieville, decided to email Sheriff Bobby Webre and arrange for a meeting.
"Hey this is Camden Zoller and I live in Prairieville and I'm 11 years old and I'm gonna be a police officer when I'm older and I wanna see if I can talk to Sheriff Bobby Webre or a police officer in Ascension Parish about stuff and what it takes and I can show you some of my police gear," Camden said in his email.
After receiving the email, Webre cleared his schedule to meet with Camden, the future deputy.
As Webre worked to set up the meeting, Camden had another favor to ask. His request was that his 10-year-old brother, who was also interested in becoming a police officer, could tag along on the visit.
Camden and Hayden spent an afternoon earlier this month with Webre and his staff. The brothers also got a chance to try out a motorcycle and sit in a deputy's unit. The two also took an oath of office as deputies.
"I am so moved that at 11-years-old, Camden researched my email address and sent me a message," added Webre. "I hope that in the next 10 years, I will be able to watch Camden and Hayden start their careers in law enforcement."