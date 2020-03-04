Thursday
Menu: Chicken divan casserole, southern green beans, stewed tomatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bookmobile: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Wellness Talk by Gonzales Healthcare: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Talk by Louisiana Relay-Captioned by CAAA-Meryl Mitchell: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Shrimp gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, saltine crackers, fresh banana
Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Mardi Gras Party: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center
With Claire at Charlie's Place Drumming: 10 a.m., Gonzales
French Special Social: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Art Show by Malaika Favorite: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-wheat bread, margarine, apple
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville (Sponsored by Accord Rehab)
BR Bar Association: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, ketchup/mustard, peach cobbler
St. Patrick's Day - Wear Green Day
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Gonzales (Sponsored by Accord Rehab)
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
St. Patrick's Day Party: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by United Med Rehab)
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: ham and black-eyed peas with rice, coleslaw, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, banana
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts-Easter Hats Workshop: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
March 12
Menu: Smothered chicken breast, candied sweet potatoes, green peas with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
MIPPA Presentation by CAAA-Meryl Mitchell: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales