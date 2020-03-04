Thursday

Menu: Chicken divan casserole, southern green beans, stewed tomatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Bookmobile: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Wellness Talk by Gonzales Healthcare: 10 a.m., Gonzales 

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Talk by Louisiana Relay-Captioned by CAAA-Meryl Mitchell: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Shrimp gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, saltine crackers, fresh banana

Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Mardi Gras Party: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

With Claire at Charlie's Place Drumming: 10 a.m., Gonzales

French Special Social: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Art Show by Malaika Favorite: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-wheat bread, margarine, apple

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville (Sponsored by Accord Rehab)

BR Bar Association: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, ketchup/mustard, peach cobbler

St. Patrick's Day - Wear Green Day

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Gonzales (Sponsored by Accord Rehab)

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

St. Patrick's Day Party: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Crafts: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by United Med Rehab)

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: ham and black-eyed peas with rice, coleslaw, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, banana

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Crafts-Easter Hats Workshop: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

March 12

Menu: Smothered chicken breast, candied sweet potatoes, green peas with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

MIPPA Presentation by CAAA-Meryl Mitchell: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

