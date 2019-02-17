One person has died and another is in critical condition after a four-vehicle wreck on Airline Highway near Perkins Road Sunday afternoon.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the wreck happened just before 4 p.m. in the southbound lane.
Scrantz said multiple people were transported to area hospitals, including one person who is in critical condition. One person was killed in the crash, but Scrantz said he does not know whether that person was a driver or passenger.
He said troopers were on scene Sunday afternoon investigating the cause of the crash, and traffic congestion should be expected.