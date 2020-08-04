Mother Goose: Money Matters
Join the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, for Mother Goose: Money Matters. Give your little one a head start in financial literacy and pre-math skills with stories and activities designed to help them understand the value of money.
Children will learn to sort and identify coins, “shop” at the library's store and make banks to take home.
The program is designed for ages four through seven, with an accompanying adult. For more information or to register, call Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339. Space is limited, so call to reserve your spot today.
Anything Goes Paint Party for tweens
Calling all tweens to join the Anything Goes Paint Party at Ascension Parish Library. Light up a canvas using vivid acrylic paints. Creativity is a form of self-expression. Come be creative at this fun event. Bring your friends to the library in Donaldsonville at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14; in Gonzales at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15; in Dutchtown at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18; or in Galvez at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Can’t make it to the library on these days? Just stop by and pick up a craft packet at any location then check out the library's YouTube video at youtube.myAPL.org. Packet pickups are available while supplies last. Call the library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, the library in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699, or in Galvez at (225) 622-3339 for the details. Registration is required.
Ascension accepting white goods at Recycling Center
As part of efforts to fight litter and clean up Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment announced that Ascension Parish is accepting white goods at the Recycling Center on Churchpoint Road.
White goods are any large machines used in routine housekeeping, such as cooking, food preservation or cleaning, whether in a household, institutional, commercial or industrial setting. White goods include refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and water heaters.
Cointment said the parish has been accepting scrap metal and has a separate bin specifically designated for metals.
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.