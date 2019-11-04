More than 850 children filled their bags with candy and took part in arts and crafts, had free hot dogs and drinks and played basketball for candy at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Boo with the Badge Halloween event.
The Halloween party was at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville.
Lt. Mike Brooks, manager ad coordinator of the substation and park at the center, said 850 to 1,000 children and adults lined up candy and to take part in other activities.
The volunteers packed 600 candy bags in advance and quickly ran out and had to fill more, he said.
Members of the Donaldsonville High School dance team helped children make masks for the evening.
"All the streets around the center were packed with children," Brooks said.
The Sheriff's Office also hosted a Boo with the Badge on Halloween night in Gonzales at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church fair.