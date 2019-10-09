The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Sept. 26 to Oct. 3:
Sept. 26
Foster, Deon Leonard: 41, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 5, Gonzales, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Goudia, Laron: 28, 12043 Roddy Road, Gonzales, simple assault, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gauthreaux, Byron Joseph: 39, 497 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, limitations on backing, felony operating while intoxicated.
Marzoni, Justin Michael: 37, address unavailable, Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Palmer Jr., Freddie: 33, 3113 Mt. Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law.
Guitreau, Larry Joseph: 38, 17311 Valmon Roddy Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Howell, Dillon: 18, 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Sept. 27
Worley, Barry Wilson: 42, 14212 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Steward, Justin: 27, 5224 Galaxy Boulevard, Darrow, surety, failure to appear in court.
Abujaber, Feras: 35, 9771 Jefferson Highway, No. 61, Baton Rouge, two counts of felony issuing worthless check, misdemeanor issuing worthless check.
Huggins, Joquell: 31, 8280 Cypress Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
King, Daniel: 20, 10490 Buxton Road, St. Amant, sexual battery.
Taylor, James Lavell: 43, 39643 La. 1056, Mt. Hermon, felony theft of a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault, battery of a dating partner.
Borne, Chelsea Ann: 26, address unavailable, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, violations of protective orders.
Dupre, Douglas: 36, 16436 Majestic Oak Drive, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Sept. 28
Williams, Jamie: 37, 41095 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Dills, Amie E.: 35, 41095 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Martin, Kimberlyn M.: 23, 329 E. Ascension St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, no seat belt, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of marijuana, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Harris, Ellisa Renee: 49, 36292 The Bluffs Ave., Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Mancuso, Ronald: 45, 41030 Fairmont Ave., Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Coleman, Larry: 28, 2133 S. Darla St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Corio, Kimberly: 40, 115 E. Ascension St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Hinkle, James Trevor: 40, address unavailable, domestic abuse battery.
Delmore, Willie James: 59, 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Sept. 29
Joseph Jr., Morris: 27, 35127 Wilma Lane, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Warner Jr., Gary E.: 38, 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Godine, Domoniq: 29, 14059 George Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Chatman, Otis: 31, 37130 Second St., Darrow, domestic abuse battery.
Millet, Bret Paul: 55, 14490 Lake Crossing Drive, Gonzales, parole violation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer.
Thompson, Tavone Dubois: 33, 35780 Thompson Road, Geismar, probation violation, failure to appear in court, aggravated second degree battery.
Stephens, Jeremy K.: 36, 38534 La. 74, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Smith, Glenn Anthony: 18, 12123 Roddy Road, Gonzales, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder.
Hodges, Shawn Daniel: 31, 13459 Crawford Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Ebey, Guthrie: 22, address unavailable, St. Amant, three counts of misdemeanor theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, speeding, stop signs and yield signs, driver must be licensed, obstruction of justice/aggravated assault, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, registration certificates, expired motor vehicle insurance, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, felony aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation.
Sept. 30
West, Christopher Vaughn: 25, 4050 Hillmont Drive, Greenwell Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
Soileau, Brittany Mae: 20, 37313 La. 74, #153, Geismar, misrepresentation during booking, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Stevenson, Linda F.: 53, 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Hayes, Phillip: 40, 413 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Ackless, Ian: 20, 48104 Laura Rogers Road, Tickfaw, failure to appear in court, probation violation.
Waite, Miranda: 23, 11521 Tannis Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Bailey, Willie E.: 55, 426 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Barrient, Brooke LeBlanc: 25, 421 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, parole violation, two counts of prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Coleman, Antonio A.: 47, 11230 Nash Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Harris, Eric C.: 37, 719 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, third degree rape, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Bynum, Christopher: 31, 35707 River Oaks Road, Geismar, simple criminal damage to property, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Deslatte, Chad Wayne: 38, 13029 Babin Road, Gonzales, hit-and-run driving, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Lewis, Shanese: 43, 1125 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud by obtaining a RX or RX blank form for controlled dangerous substance/legend drug by fraud, theft, misrepresentation, etc., two counts of obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery, illegal possession of stolen things, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, two counts of forgery, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery, identity theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Oct. 1
Stevenson, Monifah: 23, 205 Fourth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Alix, Gregory: 31, 1125 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute schedule V controlled dangerous substance, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud by altering any prescription for a controlled dangerous substance, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Nunnery, Thomas Layton: 41, 12353 Susan Place Drive, Gonzales, simple burglary/all others.
Richardson, Vernell Edward: 52, address unavailable, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Miller, Lucas Paul: 33, 127 Verret St., Pierre Part, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Forcell, Juanita: 40, 610 Sixth St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Vaughn, Tremekia L.: 34, 615 Third St., Donaldsonville, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery.
Prine, Jake C.: 33, 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Zeller, Blake: 34, 1390 Second St., Lutcher, misdemeanor theft.
Oct. 2
Bolona, Dawn: 31, 820 Church St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Carpenter, Jermaine James: 37, 14426 Black Locust St., Gonzales, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Quinney, Debra D.: 52, 9927 Big Ben Ave., Baton Rouge, bond revocation, two counts of misdemeanor theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Quinney, Nikeya Marie: 41, 5021 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of misdemeanor theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Rodgers, Mark James: 31, 14150 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Brodmyer, Michael David: 33, 11069 Irene E. Deslatte Road, St. Amant, probation violation, failure to appear in court.
Stegall, Ben: 35, 13364 Adam Templet Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Joubert, Robert: 37, 107 Richard St., Elton, simple battery.
Canty, Tyree Raheem: 27, 505 W. Third St., Donaldsonville, failure to report accident, filing or maintaining false public records, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving.
Bergeron, Amber M.: 35, 1806 Finwood Trail SE, Brookhaven, Mississippi, simple assault, two counts of domestic abuse battery.
Sullivan, Patricia: 48, 41034 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bush, Malik Jamal: 23, 14074 Mire Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Elwood, Jessica Lee: 27, 12168 Griffith Road, No. 11, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Shanks, Mary: 59, 11056 Airline Highway, No. 16, Gonzales, resisting an officer, illegal use of 911.
Oct. 3
Craven, Amanda Lea: 37, 41433 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, resisting an officer, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.