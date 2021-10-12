River Region Art Associations' annual Santa Shop opens Oct. 17 at the Gonzales gallery.
The gallery will open Wednesday through Saturday each week, with the doors open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Santa Shop offers a variety of gifts, including jewelry for adults and children, Christmas wreaths and table decorations, pottery pieces featuring decorative crosses and other seasonal figures, and note cards.
Paintings and fabric art also will be on sale.
Children are welcome at the gallery and docents have a coloring activity especially for them. For information, call (225) 644-8496 and leave a message.
The gallery is at 320 E Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.