Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 21. Graduates from the region include:

Ascension

Geismar

Rebekah E. Sayes, bachelor of science

Gonzales

Sydney G. McMillan, bachelor of science

Hayden Lane Sandifer, bachelor of science

Preslee Paige Truax, bachelor of science mechanical engineering

Prairieville

Matthew Cary Aguillard, bachelor of science construction engineering technology

Elizabeth Tabiolo Amedee, bachelor of science chemical engineering

Matthew Pendleton Johnson, bachelor of science cyber engineering

Jacob Louis Mathews, bachelor of science cyber engineering

Danai Monique Metoyer, master of architecture

Cameron Drake Rieger, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies

Leah Avril Scott, bachelor of science

St. Amant

Brenden A. David, bachelor of science

Damien Luke Gautreaux, bachelor of science

Jacob E. Taylor, bachelor of science construction engineering technology

East Baton Rouge

Greenwell Springs

Raven A. Alexander, bachelor of science cyber engineering

Lainee M. Alfonso, bachelor of science

Steven Joseph Vince, bachelor of science mechanical engineering

Pride

Tad Nelson Marks, bachelor of science mechanical engineering

Zachary

Grace Ellen Dry, bachelor of science

Jacob Lane Jester, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies

Jeremy Taylor Kearney, bachelor of science computer science

Reagan T. Rispone, bachelor of science chemical engineering

Connor L. Rodenbeck, bachelor of arts

Ethan Patrick Troth, bachelor of science chemical engineering

Livingston

Denham Springs

Nicholas Cobb, bachelor of science

Gabriel T. Collier, bachelor of science mechanical engineering

Grant C. Wilkinson, bachelor of science construction engineering technology

Walker

Devin K. Cerame, bachelor of science electrical engineering

Ryan J. Torres, master of accountancy

Tangipahoa

Amite

Cayla E. Leto, bachelor of science

Kamryn Murphy, bachelor of arts

Hammond

Charles Austin Durand, bachelor of arts

Matthew Devon Miller, bachelor of science mechanical engineering

Keyanna Danielle Tyson, graduate certificate

Ponchatoula

Jayden M. Berthelot, bachelor of arts

Marguerite Elizabeth Crawford, bachelor of arts

Sara Kate Falcon, undergraduate certificate

Kristen M. Graves, bachelor of arts

Joseph Andrew Pellittieri, bachelor of science civil engineering

East Feliciana

Jackson

Ashlynn Ronea Taylor, graduate certificate

Slaughter

Margaret Anna Bishop, master of arts

West Feliciana

St. Francisville

Paycen M. Brouillette, bachelor of science

James O. Clyde, bachelor of science mechanical engineering

Palmer J. Lamartiniere, bachelor of arts

Christian Thomas Lejeune, bachelor of science mechanical engineering

De'asia Desha Smith, bachelor of science chemical engineering