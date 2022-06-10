Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 21. Graduates from the region include:
Ascension
Geismar
Rebekah E. Sayes, bachelor of science
Gonzales
Sydney G. McMillan, bachelor of science
Hayden Lane Sandifer, bachelor of science
Preslee Paige Truax, bachelor of science mechanical engineering
Prairieville
Matthew Cary Aguillard, bachelor of science construction engineering technology
Elizabeth Tabiolo Amedee, bachelor of science chemical engineering
Matthew Pendleton Johnson, bachelor of science cyber engineering
Jacob Louis Mathews, bachelor of science cyber engineering
Danai Monique Metoyer, master of architecture
Cameron Drake Rieger, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies
Leah Avril Scott, bachelor of science
St. Amant
Brenden A. David, bachelor of science
Damien Luke Gautreaux, bachelor of science
Jacob E. Taylor, bachelor of science construction engineering technology
East Baton Rouge
Greenwell Springs
Raven A. Alexander, bachelor of science cyber engineering
Lainee M. Alfonso, bachelor of science
Steven Joseph Vince, bachelor of science mechanical engineering
Pride
Tad Nelson Marks, bachelor of science mechanical engineering
Zachary
Grace Ellen Dry, bachelor of science
Jacob Lane Jester, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies
Jeremy Taylor Kearney, bachelor of science computer science
Reagan T. Rispone, bachelor of science chemical engineering
Connor L. Rodenbeck, bachelor of arts
Ethan Patrick Troth, bachelor of science chemical engineering
Livingston
Denham Springs
Nicholas Cobb, bachelor of science
Gabriel T. Collier, bachelor of science mechanical engineering
Grant C. Wilkinson, bachelor of science construction engineering technology
Walker
Devin K. Cerame, bachelor of science electrical engineering
Ryan J. Torres, master of accountancy
Tangipahoa
Amite
Cayla E. Leto, bachelor of science
Kamryn Murphy, bachelor of arts
Hammond
Charles Austin Durand, bachelor of arts
Matthew Devon Miller, bachelor of science mechanical engineering
Keyanna Danielle Tyson, graduate certificate
Ponchatoula
Jayden M. Berthelot, bachelor of arts
Marguerite Elizabeth Crawford, bachelor of arts
Sara Kate Falcon, undergraduate certificate
Kristen M. Graves, bachelor of arts
Joseph Andrew Pellittieri, bachelor of science civil engineering
East Feliciana
Jackson
Ashlynn Ronea Taylor, graduate certificate
Slaughter
Margaret Anna Bishop, master of arts
West Feliciana
St. Francisville
Paycen M. Brouillette, bachelor of science
James O. Clyde, bachelor of science mechanical engineering
Palmer J. Lamartiniere, bachelor of arts
Christian Thomas Lejeune, bachelor of science mechanical engineering
De'asia Desha Smith, bachelor of science chemical engineering