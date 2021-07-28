With a new school year just around the corner, Ascension Parish public schools recently announced the appointment of four new district and school leaders.
Taking on new roles are Darby Lambert, director of technology; Traci McCorkle, instructional supervisor; Lauren Avery, principal of East Ascension High School; and Courtney Jacobs-Harness, new assistant principal of Lowery Elementary.
“We have some really special talent in Ascension Parish,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “We are continuously blessed with folks who are not only ready to move into roles of leadership but are also willing and courageous enough to say give me more responsibility.”
Director of technology
Lambert has lived in Ascension Parish for his entire life and is an alumnus of St. Amant High School. He began his 22-year career with the Ascension schools as a programmer/analyst in August of 1999. Most recently, Lambert served as the district’s supervisor of information systems and technology, a position he held since September of 2018.
“I would like to thank the former and current superintendents as well as their staff,” Lambert said. “They have guided and molded me to have this opportunity to continue leading the technology department into the virtual age.”
Lambert earned a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems and Decision Sciences from LSU in 1996. He lives in Galvez with his wife, Carla, and their three daughters: Averi, Libby and Emrie. All five have attended public schools in the Ascension district.
Instructional supervisor
McCorkle began her 27-year career in Ascension as a teacher at St. Amant High School. In 2005, she became an assistant principal at East Ascension High. McCorkle became one of the first four associate principals in Ascension Parish in 2007 when East Ascension High opened its Freshman Academy program. McCorkle led the Spartans as Principal for the past 11 years.
“Leaving EA was a very difficult and emotional decision, but I am happy to remain part of our incredible high school team,” McCorkle said. “I look forward to working with Mrs. Edwards and the other supervisors and central office personnel whom I have never had the opportunity to work with before.”
McCorkle and her husband, Chip, have two sons: Ryan and Sam.
East Ascension High principal
A native to Ascension Parish, Avery grew up as a member of the Ascension community as her dad served as EA’s athletic director and she graduated from St. Amant High School. After college, Avery returned to the district to start her career as a social studies teacher and cheer coach at St. Amant High. She then moved to Dutchtown High before becoming a social studies teacher coach for Ascension Parish. In 2006, Avery became an assistant principal at East Ascension High. She moved up to an associate principal for the Spartans in 2010, where she has served the past 11 years.
“I could not be more honored to continue to serve my community in this new role,” Avery said. “East Ascension High School is such a special place, unlike any other. I look forward to supporting our faculty and student body while also challenging them to reach new heights.”
Avery earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from LSU. She is working on her doctoral degree at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Avery has two children, Lola and Eli.
Lowery Elementary assistant principal
Originally from Ascension, Jacobs-Harness began her career in 2013 in Houston but moved home to begin teaching at Lowery Middle. She served three years as a mentor teacher and was named the school’s Teacher of the Year for the 2018-2019 school year. In 2020, Jacobs-Harness moved to Lowery Elementary as a master teacher.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Principal Daigle as we serve the families of the Donaldsonville community,” said Jacobs-Harness. “I have faith in the hard work our staff and students will continue to put in for years to come.”
Jacobs-Harness earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern University and a master’s degree in Education Leadership from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.