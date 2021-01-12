The 2020-21 parish Students of the Year were honored by the Ascension Parish School Board before its recent meeting.
Awards were given to one student from each school plus one district winner for each grade level: fifth grade, eighth grade and 12th grade. The event was streamed live by Eatel and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/p5OQeLwlWEo.
“We are very proud of you and are honored to be part of your success as Student of the Year celebrations always remind me about all of the great teachers that help our students achieve their potential," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "This moment represents an investment of time and a body of work that includes discipline, commitment, and talent. I encourage you to continue to cultivate that talent because what you do over time is what will bear fruit like these moments in your life. Most importantly, don’t forget to enjoy the journey that gets you to these moments."
FIFTH GRADE STUDENT OF THE YEAR
Reese Geraci, a Prairieville Primary student, won the fifth grade honor. Geraci has maintained a 4.0 GPA, is part of the Junior Beta Club, a member of 4-H, and participates in a local soccer club and swim team. She is involved in many services and volunteer projects in the school and community such as clothes, toys and food drives for local charities. She has been honored on her school's principal's list as well as an Accelerated Reader Top Reader at her school. She participates in talented theater, is a performer at two local theaters, and has recently taken up Aerial silks and parkour. She is the daughter of Matthew and Lauren Geraci.
EIGHTH GRADE STUDENT OF THE YEAR
Winning the eighth grade award was Miniya Malone. A student at Prairieville Middle, Malone has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout all grade levels and is enrolled in the gifted program. She is president of the school's Beta Club, plays in the school's symphonic band, and is in the drama club. She is an active participant in the Louisiana Youth Legislature hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of America and has taken an interest in government. Recently, she participated in the Youth Legislature's bill to bolster school safety, which took first place in committee. She was born and raised on the island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and raised in Alberta, Canada, before moving to Prairieville at age 7. She is the daughter of Redel Malone and Stacey Wiggins-Malone.
TWELFTH GRADE STUDENT OF THE YEAR
The 12th grade award went to Sadie Foster. A student at St. Amant High, Foster has a cumulative 4.2 GPA and is active in a number of clubs, organizations, and community activities. She has placed in the district literary rally and has placed in both the school level and state level Young Author's Contests. She starred in her school's spring musical of "Annie" and serves as a school news anchor. Foster is the chapter president and State FFA vice president of Area IV. She has chaired numerous events such as Boo at the Barn, AgVenture, Christmas Give Event, and Marketing for Our Future. She placed first in the Louisiana FFA Public Speaking Contest, second in the Area IV Nursery and Landscape contest, and first in the State Agriculture Education Proficiency Award. Community hunger is an issue she takes very seriously. In 2018, she spearheaded a project to provide food for students facing food insecurity in her community. Through her efforts, many students in her school community are provided meals that sustain them over the weekends. She also ran a coastal restoration workshop with other professionals in the field on her school campus. She is the daughter of Jerry and Kay Thompson.