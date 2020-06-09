Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on May 11-15:
CIVIL SUITS
Carter Corolous Jr. v. Tutorship.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. George Jara, contract.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Victor Medling, open account.
Western Funding Inc. v. Shane A. Jacobs, open account.
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA v. Welton Corey and Andrea Panette Corey, contract.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Lashaun M. LeBlanc, contract.
Lora Beckham v. Walmart Inc. and Advance Polybag LLC, damages.
Ivy E. Gafner v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., Automobile Club Inter-insurance Exc. and Richard Martin Songe, damages.
Midsouth VII LLC v. Composite Architectural Design Systems, Langston Construction LLC and Michael L. Langston Jr., promissory note.
Cory S. Hernandez v. Wendy C. Colbe, miscellaneous.
US Bank Trust National Association and Trustee of CVF III Mortgage Loan v. Quincy Jackson aka Quincy Terrell Jackson, Latoya Jackson aka Latoya James Jackson, executory process.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Lisa Williams, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower of Loan of Gonzales v. Tammie David aka Tammie L. David aka Tammie Lynn David, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Wyatt J. Whiddon aka Wyatt Whiddon aka Wyatt James Whiddon, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba of Gonzales Tower v. Corey A. Neal aka Corey Neal aka Corey Ashton Neal, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Jerry L. Breaux aka Jerry Breaux aka Jerry Lee Breaux, promissory note.
Us Bank Trust National Association and Trustee Cabana Series Iii Trust v. Michael Joseph Lebert, executory process.
Chanoya Curry-Jones, Chanoya Jones Curry and Jonathan Jones v. Rachel Winstead and United States Automobile Association, damages.
Jonathan Diez v. Paul N. Isom, breach of contract.
FAMILY SUITS
Krystal Lacour v. Darrell Lacour Jr., divorce.
Kerashawn C. Boudreaux v. Ronald Boudreaux Jr., divorce.
Kristen Zeringue Braud v. Cody Joseph Braud, divorce.
Candice Hebert v. Matthew Cyrus Hebert, divorce.
Andre Jackson v. Avanelle Jack Jackson, divorce.
Crystal Waguespack Landry v. Joshua David Landry, divorce.
Ashlee Renee Albarado v. Danin Anthony Albarado, divorce.
Jonathan Desporte v. Margaret Desporte, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Katie M. Fautheree Broussard
Succession of Barbara Lee Nielson
Succession of Retha Allen Hunt
Succession of Charles A. Cook
Succession of Matthew Michael Hickey
Succession of Thomas Harry Brown