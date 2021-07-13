Want to help a child have the school supplies needed to learn when the bell rings in August? Volunteer Ascension's School Tools drive has several ways for residents and businesses help children throughout the parish.
Throughout the summer, Volunteer Ascension encouraged businesses and residents to collect school supplies. Those supplies can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Eatel Corp. parking lot, next to East Ascension High School.
Volunteer Ascension secretary and St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department member Sherrie Jenkins led the Fire Department's drive Friday in Gonzales. She wore two hats as she collected money and supplies as part of the Fire Department's seventh Stuff the Fire Truck Drive.
She had to shift around her usual setup outside LeBlanc's Auto Title & Notary in Gonzales as rain fell a few times throughout the day. But, by 2 p.m., her table was filled with bags of crayons, notebooks, pencils, paper and other items students need to learn. Those donating were treated to free bowls of jambalaya.
"The need is around the parish," Jenkins said, adding that Volunteer Ascension's School Tools program, in its 24th year, provides school supplies to all schools around the parish.
Volunteer Ascension is led by Executive Director Sherry Denig and its board of directors.
To donate online, visit www.mightycause.com/story/Schooltools. In addition, visit https://a.co/aLxkXOS to shop Amazon for a wish list of needed supplies.
Volunteer Ascension will pack, label and arrange for delivery to schools to fill requests, Jenkins said. "It's so important that we get the supplies to the schools for distribution in the classroom," she said. "Thousands of children are helped each year thanks to the generosity of Ascension residents and businesses."