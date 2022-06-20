Interested in learning about amateur radio operators and the jobs they do during emergencies? Check out the Ascension Amateur Radio Club's field day Saturday at the Prairieville Fire department's training center.
The club will operate its mobile communications trailer during field day. The public is invited to this free event, set for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"Field day is an opportunity to show the public who we are and what assets we bring to our communities," a news release said. "That helps keep amateur radio visible, which is important to the long‐term sustainability of our service and hobby."