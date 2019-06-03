BATON ROUGE — Sixty-one LSU graduates were awarded the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award during a ceremony May 9, as part of the university’s 298th commencement exercises.
These students earned this honor by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the curriculum program. The students earned high grade-point averages in communication-intensive courses — based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication — and built digital portfolios, displayed as public websites, that included their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.
This semester’s Distinguished Communicators include:
Baton Rouge: Emily Gardiner, College of Engineering; Joseph Balhoff, College of Engineering; Alexandra Craft, College of Human Sciences & Education; Sophie Davis, College of Engineering; Jordan Holland, College of Engineering; Thaksin Kongchum, College of Engineering; Van Le, College of Engineering; Madelyn Michael, College of Human Sciences & Education; Connor Rouillier, College of Humanities & Social Sciences; Isabel Rountree, College of Art & Design; Lindy Shea, College of Engineering; Emily Zeller, College of Engineering.
Denham Springs: Alexandra Rand, College of Engineering.
Hammond: April Gaydos, College of Engineering.
Ponchatoula: Colleen Atkins, College of Engineering; Timothy Poche, College of Engineering.
Prairieville: Seth Collins, College of Engineering.
Zachary: Darria Carter, College of Engineering.
The LSU Distinguished Communicator program was created in 2006 to enhance learning experiences for LSU students and support the improvement of students’ communication skills.