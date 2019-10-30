GONZALES — City police officers say they have found a 36-year-old Gonzales woman who had been missing from her family for five months.
Investigators located Ana Calderon-Calcano and found she was safe but "wished to be left to her own accord," police said in a statement Wednesday.
Family members had reported to police officers on Oct. 20 that they hadn't heard from her since May after she left to visit a boyfriend in Mississippi.
Officers said it's not clear why the woman, who lived with her sister, did not remain in contact with her family.