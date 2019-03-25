DONALDSONVILLE — A gleaming copper box, crafted in 1939 by a local tinsmith, has kept its promise as a time capsule.

Discovered last year in a wall of a former Donaldsonville school gym, the contents of the time capsule, which was ceremoniously opened in January, have seen the light of day once again: newspapers of the day, school records and student writings.

Now, scholars at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux are researching the history surrounding each document and why each was chosen for the time capsule. That information will be used to help the Ascension Parish school district create displays of what folks in 1939 thought was important for future generations to know.

"We want to provide information to give context, to help somebody understand, this (document) is not a random piece of paper," said Jared Wells, an instructor of history as well as the public history coordinator at Nicholls State University.

He describes public history as "all the ways the public engages with history, once a person leaves school. They go to museums, to downtown development districts or parks."

Or, in this case, to a school building.

The Ascension Parish school district hopes to provide a display case for several of the documents, to stand in the lobby of the building where the copper box was found, now the Head Start classroom building on Lee Avenue in Donaldsonville.

At some point there will also be a digital display showing the approximately 20 documents, along with accompanying text provided by Wells and Jacob Williams, the Nicholls State student intern assisting in the project.

Most of the documents are in good condition, but several local papers from 1939 are deemed a bit too fragile to handle.

Williams has researched those papers via microfilm at the public library in Donaldsonville, said Wells, who knows the west bank city well.

As a graduate student, Wells interned with the Donaldsonville Main Street and Downtown Development District programs, photographing historic downtown buildings and identifying their architectural features.

The time capsule papers include a list of the Donaldsonville High School faculty for the 1938-39 school year. There were 32 teachers. One of them, the high school physics teacher, was also the principal, B.C. Alwes.

Minutes from a School Board meeting, undated, report that the board accepted a low bid of $89,400 from Robert Thibodeaux for construction of the original gym building for the then-Donaldsonville High School campus.

The gym was built in 1938. The time capsule was placed in its hidden niche in 1939. Workers discovered it last year when they removed a heavy metal wall plaque commemorating the construction of the gym, a building that had been closed and in disrepair until it was transformed into the Head Start building.

"It is so important that we properly preserve these historical documents, which tell a story about our school district and the Donaldsonville community," said Jackie Tisdell, public information officer for the Ascension Parish school district.

"By putting these items on display, this knowledge will be shared with generations to come," she said.

Plans are for the first of the documents to go on display this fall.

Anyone with information about the history of the time capsule is asked to email TimeCapsule@apsb.org.