Palmetto Lane to close for drainage repairs
Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Palmetto Lane, in Prairieville, will close beginning Monday to upgrade culverts for improved drainage.
Traffic north of the culvert can exit onto Causey Road, while traffic on the south can exit to Germany Road or La. 930 (Daigle Road).
Repairs are expected to take six weeks.
Volunteers needed
Volunteer Ascension is joining with Francois Bend to help get local residents involved with giving back to area senior residents.
Volunteer Ascension is hosting a volunteer informational breakfast at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 at Francois Bend, 326 E. Industry St., Gonzales. Those attending will learn about volunteer opportunities offered at Francois Bend.
The deadline to register for this event is Wednesday, Feb. 6. Space is limited.
To register, visit https://volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com/francoisbend.
Call (225) 644-7655 for more information.
Canary Islanders set meeting
On Saturday, the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana will meet at 11 a.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge.
The speaker will be Dr. Charles Holloway, professor of world languages at the University of Louisiana in Monroe. His topic will be the “Brulee Spanish Dialect of Ascension Parish.”
All meetings are open to the public. Information about the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana can be found at www.canaryislanders.org.
'Black Panther' coming to library
The Marvel film "Black Panther" is coming to the Ascension Parish Library's Galvez branch at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
The character Black Panther was created by the late Stan Lee in 1966 and became the star of Marvel Entertainment’s best-selling film to date in 2018. The film is rated PG-13.