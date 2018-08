Ascension Republican Women members including Darla Terlecki, Joyce LaCour, President Joy Bodin, Elizabeth Harris and Pamela Alonso, from left, gathered at Prairieville’s MicroChapel on July 15 for a summer social. Members and guests were requested to bring school supplies for Volunteer Ascension’s School Tools Drive. Congressman Garret Graves was among the guests to visit and bring school supplies for Ascension Parish children.