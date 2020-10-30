Two manufacturing plants in Ascension Parish are looking for tax breaks on expansions, but a vote by local taxing bodies will have to wait for a state-level decision that's been delayed twice by hurricanes.
The Louisiana Commerce and Industry Board, which meets every two months in Baton Rouge, had its August meeting canceled due to Hurricane Laura, and its meeting set for Wednesday was canceled as Hurricane Zeta approached.
"Since the members come from different areas of the state, they are always very cautious with weather events," said Kate MacArthur, chief executive officer of the Ascension Economic Development Corp.
Requests for industrial property tax exemptions must be approved by the state board, before going to the governor, with local taxing bodies having the final say, and all within a certain time frame. The next meeting of the Commerce and Industry Board is currently set for Dec. 11.
Meanwhile, voters on Nov. 3 may change the rules of the game for the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
The proposed Amendment 5, if it passes, would allow local taxing bodies to negotiate upfront payments in return for reduced property taxes in the future.
The two plants in Ascension Parish looking to expand are the Westlake Vinyls Company in Geismar and Veolia North America in Burnside.
Westlake Vinyls is considering a $450 million capital investment to expand its production of chlorine and other chemicals used in its vinyl resin products, MacArthur said.
Over the 30-year life of the project, the expansion would bring $54 million in property tax revenues to the parish as a whole.
The Ascension Parish School Board, which receives the largest portion of tax revenues in the parish, would see $32 million in those revenues over the 30 years, as well as $5.4 million in sales taxes during the construction period.
Under the rules of the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, Westlake Vinyls, if its request is approved, would be exempt from paying $25 million in property tax revenues to the School Board over the first 10 years of the project.
The second industrial property tax exemption request, from Veolia North America, is for a new $20 million chemical production facility.
MacArthur said that over the 30-year life of the project, Ascension Parish would receive $2.5 million in property taxes.
Of that, the school board would receive $1.4 million, along with $244,000 in sales taxes during the construction period.
If Veolia North America's request is approved, it would be exempt from paying $1 million in property taxes to the School Board over 10 years.