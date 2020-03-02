The Louisiana Supreme Court named a more permanent fill-in Monday for an Assumption Parish judge who resigned over racial slurs she used in private text messages to her ex-lover.

Recently retired St. Charles Parish Judge Emile R. St. Pierre will replace 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc. St. Pierre is to work only two days of court this week, but will work full time as LeBlanc's replacement until Aug. 31, 2020, a Supreme Court orders says.

On Friday, the high court ordered retired Lafourche Parish Judge Jerome J. "Jerry" Barbera III to handle just two court dates for LeBlanc this week, on Monday and again on Thursday.

St. Pierre is picking up Tuesday and Wednesday this week and then continuing through Aug. 31, the latest order from Justice John L. Weimer says.

LeBlanc resigned Thursday over text messages she sent to her ex-paramour, then-Assumption Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean, in which she called a black court employee and a black deputy the word "n*****."

The 23rd JDC encompasses Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes, and judges rotate among dockets in the courthouses in each parish.

Because less than a year is left on LeBlanc's six-year term, a special election will not be held to find her replacement, but the Supreme Court must select an interim until a new permanent judge is seated.

The regular election is Nov. 3; LeBlanc's term ends Dec. 31. She was in her second term. She is a Republican.

St. Pierre, a Republican, is a four-term judge from the 29th Judicial District Court in St. Charles who retired Nov. 30, a little more than a year before his current term ends. A former St. Charles Parish prosecutor won a special election in October to replace him.

In LeBlanc's resignation letter to the high court, she wrote that she would continue to apologize for using "racially inappropriate" language and also admitted to the affair but also leveled a series of accusations against her fellow district judges, the Assumption sheriff, the district attorney and Prejean.

Barbera had previously covered days on LeBlanc's docket earlier this year while she was on sick leave following revelations from Prejean in mid-January that he and LeBlanc had had an affair.

Barbera retired in 2014 after more than 26 years on the bench in state district court in Lafourche.