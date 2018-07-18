Registration is open through Aug. 19 for Gonzales Soccer Club programs. Early bird discounts end July 31.
Programs include:
- 3-year-old Little Kickers (birth year 2015): An introduction to the basics of soccer in an environment of activities targeted to develop/strengthen muscles and improve balance and coordination while enjoying activities alongside friends.
- Recreational soccer (birth year 2014 and before): Players ages 5 to 18 learn the fundamentals of soccer in a locally competitive atmosphere, with all practices and games in Gonzales or the immediate Baton Rouge area.
- Academy (birth years 2009 and 2010): An advanced training program developing technical, tactical, psychological and physical components of the game through focused training for 9- to- 10-year-olds.
For more information or to register, visit gonzalessoccerclub.com.