The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Sept. 6-13:
Sept. 6
Fleming, William J.: 52, 14291 Summer Place, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Davis, Jacoby Lawrence: 19, 6044 La. 308, Belle Rose, felony theft, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Lewis Jr., Harden N.: 19, 6027 La. 308, Belle Rose, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Monte, Peyton: 23, 41145 Rhea St., Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Breaux, Chelsie N.: 26, 712 Weber St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Sept. 7
Joshua, Stephanie Johnson: 48, 10232 Roddy Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/simple assault, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Bennett, Courtney: 31, 1402 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Hunter, Jeffrey Todd: 39, 40241 Todd Drive, Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Carter Jr., Eric C.: 21, 39150 La. 929, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Ramsey, John B.: 47, 18611 Broussard Road, Prairieville, pornography involving juveniles.
Rivas, Shawn D.: 26, 127 La. 22, Mandeville, failure to appear in court.
Felton, Rayne: 47, 929 S. Ashley Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, possession of heroin, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Battie, Jezmine: 29, 5114 Crown Ave., Baton Rouge, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Williams Jr., Clarence: 41, 2305 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville, simple assault, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery.
Whitman, Michael J.: 54, 17523 Summerfield Road N., Prairieville, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 8
Warren, Jacob: 29, 13368 Galloway Garden Lane, Walker, possession of marijuana.
Schrimsher, Noelle Sutherland: 40, 17846 Gray Moss, Baton Rouge, bond revocation, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Smith, Shawn Jerome: 39, 123 First St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Meyers, Jason Marquis: 25, 2331 S. John Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Conish, Eddie: 22, 623 E. Neal, Gonzales, turning movements and required signals, two counts of failure to appear in court, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Jacobs, Terrence Jaroud: 29, 37194 Anderson Road, Geismar, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Miles, Aja Janee: 19, 225 E. Jeff St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Walker, Chandler J.: 21, address unavailable, Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Brown, Delanis James: 39, 5364 Hemingway Drive, Darrow, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Wallace, Corinthians: 18, 1755 Besson Lane, Sunshine, domestic abuse battery.
Ellsworth, Nicholas M.: 32, 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hedden, Neil Nathaniel: 38, 38105 Springwood Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized use of a movable.
Brown, April Elizabeth: 38, 42346 Norwood Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Weaver, Rebecca A.: 38, 13246 Spellman Lambert Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Irvin, Tammara D.: 33, 1319 W. Sidney St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Deerman, Jorden: 21, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, second-degree battery, cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery.
Schwentner, Herbert Joseph: 36, 38120 Smith Road, Prairieville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Cox, Marlanda: 24, 713 Orange St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, hit-and-run driving, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sept. 9
Ourso, Robert Paul: 47, 2632 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
McDaniel, Robert: 47, 17535 La. 42, Livingston, operating while intoxicated.
Primm, Jerry B.: 46, 6367 Quinn Drive, Baton Rouge, owner to secure registration, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, operating while intoxicated.
Snow, Michael: 49, 17538 Pearpath Court, Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Miller, Nakitta: 32, 911 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Barbour, Brady Michael: 37, 42290 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lamotte, Autumn Joy: 32, 10363 Umbehagen Lane, Baton Rouge, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Buckalew, Haley M.: 36, 13491 K. McCrory Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Cazes, Juan Jose: 43, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, Lot 13, Geismar, flight from an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Martinez, Alvaro: 35, 18248 Craig St., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple battery.
Burke, Jason M.: 39, 12380 Deck Blvd., Geismar, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Butler, Aaron: 34, 8722 Round Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Hancock, Ronald Jessie: 26, 214 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Preston, Abigail M.: 30, 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Earl, Kenya: 42, 419 Roosevelt St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Sept. 10
McDonald, Quinn T.: 27, 900 Dean Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, careless operation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test/prior offenses, operating while intoxicated.
Avila, Jorge L.: 29, 9368 La. 941, Sorrento, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Bridges, Andrew John: 35, 12354 Cleo Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Breaux, Kevin: 22, 6739 La. 308, Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Armstrong, Antoine Omar: 36, 806 Church St., Donaldsonville, simple battery, second-degree battery.
Jones, Kerry: 26, 10037 La. 22, St. Amant, injuring public records, arson with intent to defraud.
Plaisance, Adam Joseph: 43, 17431 Summerfield N. Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Shepheard, Michael Paul: 24, 15210 La. 44, 4, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Ricard Sr., Jeffrey D.: 52, 1600 Badt Ave., Thibodaux, failure to appear in court.
Jones, Nina: 38, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., 1001, Gonzales, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Nicholas, Ohara: 30, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., 2105, Gonzales, no driver's license on person, turning movements and required signals, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Sept. 11
Demby, Henry Andrew: 36, 1005 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Harris, Jane Elizabeth: 51, 11445 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Burt, Chad M.: 44, 11009 Martin Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Pharis, Gerald Scott: 50, 8040 Cypress Lake Drive, Baton Rouge, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Hawkins, Steven: 32, 1111 Bard Ave, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Green, Rauanee Y.: 25, 1501 Tony St., Lot 10, Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Costanza, Christopher: 31, 1069 Monet Drive, Baton Rouge, unauthorized use of a movable.
Simmons, Michael Jerome: 51, 5214 Madison Ave., Baton Rouge, simple assault, stalking.
Johnson, Wanda: 60, 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Scott, Carlton C.: 67, 15394 Daigle Road, Prairieville, no seat belt, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Bryant, David: 49, 18427 Kay Road, Prairieville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Sept. 12
Iscoa-Pineda, Arnoldo: 23, 15354 Ballpark Road, Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Desharnasi, Shannon Romeo: 47, 14377 Bluff Lakes Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
O'Quain, Darrell L.: 57, 11276 Triche Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Sanamo, Trent M.: 40, 345 Avenue C, Port Allen, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft.
Chouest, Crystal Lynn: 41, 345 Avenue C, Port Allen, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft.
Williams Jr., Clarence J.: 26, 35726 Coco Road, Geismar, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Celestine, John Andrew: 48, 10534 Darryl Drive, Baton Rouge, stalking.
Sept. 13
Meyers, Jason Marquis: 25, 2331 S. John Ave., Gonzales, aggravated criminal damage to property.
Simoneaux, Adam Thomas: 28, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, Gonzales, deposit of driver's license, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, careless operation, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated.
Berthelot, Curtis Joseph: 60, 18165 John Broussard Road, Prairieville, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery, aggravated second-degree battery.