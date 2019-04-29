GONZALES — Defense attorneys for accused multi-slaying killer Dakota Theriot asked an Ascension Parish judge Monday to find them a source of funding for his defense and halt the prosecution in the interim.

The request came as Theriot was arraigned Monday on two counts of first-degree murder in Ascension Parish in the slaying of his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, in late January. Theriot pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the Ascension grand jury March 18.

Defense attorney Christine Lehmann told Judge Jason Verdigets Monday that she and defense attorney Elliott Brown have been working pro bono for the past month on Theriot's case.

She said the funding was critical for investigation of the case and mitigation experts.

Theriot is facing two capital counts in Ascension, as well as three capital murder counts in Livingston Parish. All of the counts bring the risk of the death penalty if Theriot is convicted.

Theriot shot and killed his girlfriend, her brother and father in Livingston Parish before taking her father's truck, driving to neighboring Ascension Parish, and shooting his parents, sheriff's deputies have said.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Tureau objected to halting the prosecution while a source of funds was sought, noting defense attorneys had already been able to visit Theriot in Virginia, where he had fled after the slayings, and to take other steps with their funding unresolved.

Lehmann noted that she and Brown were ethically bound to work on Theriot's case once they were appointed as his counsel. Part of the rules guiding the defense attorneys also required them to attempt to make contact with a defendant before extradition.

Verdigets, of the 23rd Judicial District, took the request under advisement.

In a separate ruling, at the request of Theriot's attorneys, Verdigets ordered that all discovery in the case be filed under seal, or kept from public view. Discovery includes the investigative reports and other materials deputies and others have collected in the case.

In general in Ascension, though not always, those records are publicly available.

Prosecution and defense attorneys had also planned to have a hearing on Theriot's bail, but several deputies subpoenaed for testimony Monday had not be served.

Verdigets set that hearing and one on a slew of discovery motions for 9:30 a.m. June 24.