The dust was just starting to settle again when it was time to load the calves in the chute and for ropers to warm up on their horses at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Sunday. The boys competing in one event, and girls in other events, were there Feb. 28-29 and March 1 for the Southeast Louisiana High School Rodeo Association’s 2020 rodeo.
High schoolers from area parishes — Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana — went head to head in the annual youth rodeo competitions against their peers and other rodeo kids from nearby.
Michelle deVeer, a volunteer and one of the rodeo organizers, said the association is about family — grandparents and parents handing down the rodeo tradition to children and adults that become family at rodeo events. SLHSRA is part of the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association, which holds the next level of rodeo competitions coming up in late spring, and the winners go on to compete in the National High School Rodeo Association in the early summer. State finals will be held at Lake Charles, while the nationals are scheduled for Nebraska.
Well-versed in high school rodeo events thanks to her three daughters, two of whom graduated high school and have moved on, deVeer has spent years involved in the organization as both a parent and a volunteer. “My older daughters still come and help us out as volunteers at the weekend events,” she said.
In addition to keeping the setup and competitions moving smoothly, deVeer almost forgets to take time out to watch her daughter. She stands near the arena fence as Kallie deVeer participates in breakaway roping and goat tying.
Her other girls participated in the same events as Kallie, but the middle daughter also competed barrel racing and pole bending. Other events that might induce interest by young rodeo association members include breakaway, chute dogging, ribbon roping, team roping, goat tying, bull riding and saddle bronc riding.
With the support of her husband, David, an ex-high school rodeo participant, deVeer feels the organization teaches youngsters good attitude and responsibility. “It takes good attitude and effort,” she said. “My daughter practices two to three days a week. it’s a daily thing to take care of horses at our house. We have a barn and pastures here, and right now she has two competitive and three practice horses to work with.”
Kallie, 15 and attending Dutchtown High School, recently got a new roping horse, which she tried out on Sunday. All those horses have to fed and brushed, their stalls mucked and equipment kept in working order. All that plus weekly homework, extracurricular activities and other activities are a challenge — but most of the high school rodeo members seem up to the task.
“They are on the road a lot, too,” Michelle deVeer said, “and it’s a lot of time and commitment between all this and practicing a lot. We rodeo somewhere in the state just about every weekend. They just have to prioritize. It’s a very regimented thing, so they better have a plan."
This isn’t just an individual effort, though. Siblings teach younger kids how to perform in the events or do their ranch chores. Veterans of the association step in to teach or volunteer, and even grandparents sometimes get involved in the events.
“This event takes a lot of teamwork and effort, and everybody has a part to play,” deVeer said. “Usually, it’s the family members that introduce youth to rodeo events. There are different clubs in various areas of the state that are organized by families in those communities. It’s a family tradition. Most of the kids know their parents and maybe even their grandparents competed. It’s become a continuing tradition in families.”
Representing Ascension Parish, by Sunday evening Kallie was exhausted after a long weekend rodeoing. Her dad got her interested, followed by her sisters. “I was just kind of brought up in it,” she said. “My sisters share (rodeo) stuff with me all the time. The little sister always gets the hand-me-downs — hand-me-down horses, hand-me-down clothes, hand-me-down boots.” She makes the statement with a laugh. She added she did get new horse-roping horse, as well.
On Sunday she had another full day competing in the high school rodeo’s breakaway and goat-tying events. Her red hair is unmistakable under a dirty black hat offset by a blue competition shirt.
Kallie participated in three years of junior high-level rodeo events, and this is her second year with the high school rodeo. The sophomore said it’s something that just gets into your blood. “Once you start (rodeo competing), you can’t let go. It’s a part of our lives. If I stopped rodeoing, it just wouldn’t feel right.”
When competing or practicing, Kallie prefers lace-up cowboy boots. But when she’s mucking the stalls or working in the mud, she doesn’t care what the look is — rubber boots do the job just fine. However, at a rodeo a few weeks ago she wasn’t riding in an event. So she decided to dress up a little with new green-and-white canvas sneakers, a nice top and jeans. She would have needed more than rubber boots to get through the night, however, since she slipped in the darkness and fell in the mud.
“It’s all good,” Kallie said, shaking off the experience. “It’s just all part of what we do.” The most challenging thing is the hundreds of little thoughts and decisions and moves she has to remember as she competes in breakaway. She was third last summer in the national rodeo for breakaway and got another buckle for goat tying.
Gracie Sinanan, also from Ascension Parish, slides past Kallie wearing a denim jacket flocked with wool, a straw hat and jeans. She’s in a hurry to get her and her horse to the opening ceremonies, where she held the U.S. flag as another competitor sang the national anthem. It was sung by Ascension Parish’s Kylie Cliburn, who later went on to compete in pole bending.
Along the back wall, Trevor Hebert is talking with two friends who are brothers and also do bull riding. All three have matching black hats, the electric blue button-down competition shirts, jeans and matching crosses made by same artisan that designed most of their winner belt buckles.
Hebert’s having a banner year so far at age 16. The Ascension Parish resident shows off his belt buckle for the 2018 Bull Riding World Final in Oklahoma, where he placed in the top 10 of 50 kids in his age group. He also ended up winning a round that day, too. Saturday night, he won the high school rodeo bull riding event and found out Sunday he had the highest score the night before. Now, he said he’s first in bull riding at the high school level for the state in 2020 — so far. If he wins it all, the honor includes a new belt buckle and a saddle. There may be some money to be won along the way, too.
“There’s nothing too hard about bull riding. If you know what you’re doing, you won’t get hurt so much. But you never know,” Hebert said.
“My mom (Aimee Hebert) gets a little nervous, but she just goes with it,” said Hebert, who has competed all through school since he was 6 years old. He graduated from mutton busting on down the line to bull riding now. His dad, Gary Hebert, competed in high school and opened rodeos in the past. Everything Hebert’s learned is from his dad and friends, he said.
When the grounds are too wet, as the rains have made them lately, he and his dad practice on bull riding dummies. He has 25 head of bulls to practice on at his ranch when the weather is better. And he has three horses, his favorite being a Palomino he doesn’t ride in the rodeos. “I don’t mess with ropes or anything, just bull riding. I just might ride around and tend to the cows,” Hebert said. “I tell kids this is just like being involved in football or baseball. You can get scholarships and win some money, but most importantly you have fun with your friends and learn to try to do your best.”
“We can’t ride ‘em all,” Hebert said. “We have to ride them one at a time.”