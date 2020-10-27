HAMMOND — Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2020 Homecoming court. The seven women and seven men reigned over homecoming festivities Oct. 19-24.
Four members are from Ascension Parish: Madeline Lato and Zachary Poché, both of Gonzales; Nicole Redmond, Prairieville; and Shaelyn Martinez, Dutchtown.
Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Taylor DeBourg, Baton Rouge; Caitlin Harris, Thibodaux; Lato; Alyssa Pardee, Franklinton; and Redmond; and juniors Martinez; and Destiny Richardson, Bogalusa.
Elected members of the beau court are seniors Darnell Butler Jr. and Jawaun Walker, both of New Orleans. Appointed members of the beau court are seniors Travis Jones, Slidell, and Basanta Khakurel, of Lalitpur, Nepal; and sophomores KeRon Jackson, Destrehan; Poché; and Brent Webb, Houston, Texas.
Lato majors in marketing. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she served as new member philanthropy chair, new member educator, vice-president of chapter development, executive recruitment committee member, and serves as vice-president of education. She is also a member of the College of Business Ambassadors, serving as vice-president of recruitment. Lato served as a Southeastern Leadership Ambassador in 2018-19.
Redmond is a social studies education major. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she is chapter president. She has served as social chairman, on the executive recruitment committee and bylaws committee. Redman served as membership manager of Campus Activities Board for two years. She is a 2019 inductee of Southeastern’s Thirteen Club, the recipient of Alpha Omicron Pi Kappa Tau’s Ruby ‘A’ Award, and was named to Southeastern’s President’s list for seven semesters.
Martinez, a communication sciences and disorders major, is a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority, where she served as historian, THC delegate, and serves as recruitment director. She is a two-year member of the National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association and a member of the Catholic Student Association. She has been named to the President’s List each semester of her Southeastern career.
Poché is a social studies education major. He is a member of CAB, Honors Student Association, Educators Rising, and ExCel Program. He is an Honors Ambassador, Engagement Ambassador and an Honors Mentor.