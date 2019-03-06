Gail Barter and Morris Foster reigned as queen and king over the Ascension Council on Aging's Mardi Gras party.
The party, held Friday at the Gonzales Senior Center, included royalty, a Mardi Gras float contest and king cake.
Mary Chauff's mini float entry won in the most original category and Marguerite Babineaux captured first place in the prettiest category.
Other first-place winners included Ruby Ory, funniest; Brenda Smith, most creative; Lois Crochet, craziest; and Debbie Danielson, cutest.
Lucille Taylor won the best Mardi Gras attire contest.