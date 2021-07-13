BASF recently welcomed process technology and instrument technology interns to its Geismar, Louisiana site. Ten PTEC and instrument technology interns will spend two months gaining experience in the manufacturing industry.
“We are dedicated to building our pipeline of top talent from our local communities, and bringing together the best and brightest talent from diverse backgrounds,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “Recruiting local female talent is also key to our continuing efforts to increase women in manufacturing.”
PTEC and instrument technology interns are chosen from local community and technical colleges. During their time at BASF, interns follow the schedule of the full-time operators and instrument technicians, which includes 12-hour rotating shifts for PTEC interns. They also work together with mentors on projects in their chosen field, volunteer in the community alongside BASF employees, build soft skills such as effective interviewing and presenting, attend panel discussions on current industry topics and keep a daily journal to document their experiences at BASF.
These students are currently participating in BASF’s PTEC internship program:
- Brandi Bardell, Reserve — River Parishes Community College
- Mason Cazenave, Vacherie — River Parishes Community College
- Alyssa Franklin, Denham Springs — ITI Technical College
- Jeremy Lewis, Baton Rouge — Remington College
- Christian Szabo, Terrytown — ITI Technical College
- Brantly Thompson, Walker — ITI Technical College
These students are currently participating in BASF’s instrument tech internship program:
- Gregory Britten, Baton Rouge — ITI Technical College
- Shane Mayeaux, New Orleans — River Parishes Community College
- Collin Parent, Prairieville — River Parishes Community College
- Anna Peck, Denham Springs — ITI Technical College
After the program is complete, the interns are considered for full-time employment, as BASF has openings for operators and instrument technicians.