Ascension Parish has opened a new early voting site for the Nov. 6 election at the Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, in Prairieville.
Early voting for the Nov. 6 election will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23-30, daily except Sunday. Other early voting sites are at the Registrar of Voters offices at 300 Houmas St., C, Donaldsonville; and 828 S. Irma Blvd., 205, Gonzales.
For information about where to vote and what's on the ballot, use the smartphone app GeauxVote Mobile, visit ascensionclerk.com or call (225) 621-8400.