On April 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Rekesha Renee G. Antoine, of Prairieville, and Melanie M. Washington, of Denham Springs, have been reappointed to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board.
Antoine is the director of maternal infant health at the March of Dimes Louisiana Chapter.
Washington is the director of the State Interagency Coordinating Council for Early Steps.
The Children's Cabinet Advisory Board provides information and recommendations from the perspective of advocacy groups, service providers and parents on policies and programs relating to Louisiana children. Its strategic goals are to advise and assist the Children’s Cabinet; coordinate agency resources and provide linkages among agencies that serve children and families; and develop policy, program and budget recommendations to address child and family issues.
Thomas P. Seagraves and Cyril E. Vetter, both of Baton Rouge, have been appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District.
Seagraves is retired from BASF and will serve as a representative of industrial users in the district.
Vetter is retired and will serve as a representative of industrial users in the district.
The mission of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development, and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.
D. Gradon Clemons, of Amite, has been reappointed, and Peggy L. Hagan, of Hammond, has been appointed to the Louisiana Forestry Commission.
Clemons is the owner of Clemco Land and Cattle LLC. Clemons will serve as an owner/executive manager of interests owning and operating timberlands.
Hagan is the owner of Timberland Management Services and will represent owners of farm lands interested in reforestation.
The purpose is to protect, conserve, and replenish the natural resources of the state; the practice of forestry in the state is placed under the Louisiana Forestry Commission, which is established in the executive branch of the state government.