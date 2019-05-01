Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on April 15-18:
CIVIL SUITS
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Halie Marie Carter, contract.
Cavalry SPV I LLC As and Assignee of Synchrony Bank v. Angelica Perezrojas, open account.
Discover Bank v. Shelley Tolson, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Denham Springs v. Cameron Phillips aka Cameron M. Phillips and Lyndell Phillips, promissory note.
Hogan Architectural Hardwoods LLC v. Babins Cabinet Works Inc, tutorship.
Discover Bank v. Ronald R. Estilette, open account.
Discover Bank v. Jenny L. Robinson, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Brad Kocke, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Brandi Chappetta aka Brandi L. Chappetta, open account.
Discover Bank v. Darla B. Lambert, open account.
Denisha Milton and Jerome Ausbrooks v. Brennen McDonald, Mr. Green Jeans Insulation LLC, Allstate Insurance Co. and Liberty Personal Insurance Co., damages.
Jason Dunbar v. Ernest Jackson, Waitr Inc. of Louisiana, XYZ Insurance Co. and Amtrust North America, Inc, damages.
Zaria N. Johnson v. Geico Casualty Co., Kagan J. Carter and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Jason P. Allemand, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC As and Assignee of Capital One Bank USA NA v. Brandy A. Pitre, open account.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Stephon Henry, executory judgment.
Huntington National Bank v. Sheri Blackwell, sequestration.
Michael Catania v. Plantation Condominium Owners Assoc, damages.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Carl L. King, possessory action.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Luis J. Henriquez, executory process.
Connor Berry v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, Corrections and Office of Motor Vehicles, judicial review.
Jenni Leigh Hymel Williams v. Edwin Judson Williams, separation.
Starnet Insurance Co.as Subrogee and Storey John v. United Built Homes LLC, damages.
U.S. Bank National Association v. Reginald L. LeBlanc aka Reginald LeBlanc, Lashawn Marie LeBlanc aka Lashawn LeBlanc, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Salome Trevino Martinez v. Jose Luis Martinez, divorce.
Gazhy Mazlum v. Josefina Mazlum, divorce.
Abner Sanders v. Jennifer Eskine Sanders, divorce.
Jarel Louis Ford v. Capri Buie Ford, divorce.
Bridgette Moyers, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joshua Griffith, child support.
Jenna Landry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ken Rogers, child support.
Alexia Coco, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cameron Johnson, child support.
Kyrsty Gonzales, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tylor David, child support.
Janell Rodrigue, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Frederick Jones III, child support.
Kaylyn Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Morris Joseph Jr., child support.
Tina Chastant v. Jacob S. Chastant, divorce.
Paula Murray v. Wilfred J. Englade Jr. and West American Insurance Co., divorce.
Jack Ernest Cappel v. Donna Picou Cappel, divorce.
Cher Rea Allen Dampier v. Michael Charles Dampier, divorce.
Jose Gabriel Garcia v. Dirla Yanira Ochoa Herrera, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Margaret D. Seepaul
Succession of Earl Mumphreys Jr.
Succession of Chucky Stevenson
Succession of Joseph L. Sharp
Succession of Sandra Hudson Gentry
Succession of William Coberly Sr.
Succession of Emile Medine Jr.
Succession of Wilma Boudreaux Medine
Succession of Melba Ann Brown Speeg
Succession of Sophie B. Vicknair