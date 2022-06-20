Brady Edmonston has been appointed interim assistant director of Ascension Parish Homeland Security and the Office of Emergency Preparedness.
Edmonston, who replaces Dustin Montelius, previously served as the parish’s efficiency and compliance officer, where he was tasked with ensuring parish operations were in following all regulations, rules and law, a news release said.
Edmonston retired from Shell's Convent Refinery after 29 years of service, where he served as the emergency response specialist, as well as the assistant fire chief. He has been certified as an industrial emergency response specialist by Texas A&M, he was a member of Shell’s transportation specialist response team for North America — specializing in rail highway emergencies, as well as holding multiple other certifications from national professional organizations.