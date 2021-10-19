Hunters can tag and validate their deer or turkey harvest directly from their smartphone via text immediately after the animal is harvested, a news release said. Visit louisianaoutdoors.com, click E-tag/Text-to-Tag and follow the steps .

As long as the hunter completes the electronic tag before moving the animal, a physical tag does not have to be attached. A physical copy or a picture of the harvest tags must be on the smartphone to use this feature.

When using text-to-tag to validate the deer or turkey after the hunter is enrolled through the website, send a text saying Report to (225) 267-9988 and follow the prompts. 

If there is no cellular signal, hunters can still use traditional paper tags and validate them via phone, (225) 267-9998, or online within 72 hours of harvest. The 844 telephone number is no longer in service. If using paper tags, hunters can use snack-size zip-top bags and zip ties to secure the paper tag onto the animal or attach the paper tag to the animal and then cover the tag in packing tape. 

