A group of Ascension Parish Department of Public Works employees loaded up their gear Friday and headed to the Lake Charles area to feed volunteers and anyone responding to the mess Hurricane Laura left behind.
They used their own money to gather the supplies needed for the trip, said Ascension Parish government spokesman Martin McConnell.
St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said it wasn't a difficult decision to make when he and other area firefighters drove to southwest Louisiana to help with debris the storm caused.
Sheriff Bobby Webre also led a group to the hard-hit area, pulling trailers with water and other supplies needed for the recovery.
"Three years ago to the day, APSO loaded up and headed west from the Training Center in Gonzales to San Jacinto County, Texas, to provide critical aid to the people of southeast Texas following the landfall of Hurricane Harvey," Webre said in a Facebook message. "Today, we are doing it again.
Webre and several deputies are headed to Calcasieu Parish as a part of coordinated efforts to provide mutual aid to "our brothers and sisters in southwest Louisiana."
"We don’t hesitate when needed," Webre said. "We hear the call from our sheriffs who were in the path of Hurricane Laura and we answer the call. We are Ascension strong and Louisiana proud."
The crew included Joey Broussard, Jerry Babin Jr., Davin Duplessis, Treg Cunningham, Ron Savoy, Rodney Savoy and John Diez. The group cooked a large pot of jambalaya and fed around 550 people. However, McConnell said the volunteers didn't have "a good count because it was going so fast."
Firefighters from Gonzales, St. Amant and 5th Ward Fire Departments worked Friday, Saturday and Sunday clearing debris in the Westlake area.
LeBlanc and his crew returned home Sunday.
"It's just what we do when someone needs help," LeBlanc said. "Folks helped us in 2016 when we needed it, and now we're returning the favor.