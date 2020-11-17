The Santa Shop at River Region Art Association's Depot Gallery opens Saturday for holiday shopping.
Association members have been making wreaths, decorated bottles, jewelry, ornaments and cards, all suitable for home decorating and gift-giving, according to a news release. The Santa Shop also has a selection of original photographs and small-, medium- and large-sized art.
All cautions to protect visitors are in place; masks are required and the number of visitors will be limited.
The Santa Shop opens Saturday and remains open until Christmas. Hours for Nov. 21 are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
The Depot Gallery is at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Call (225) 644-8469 for information.
The Depot Gallery is a nonprofit organization where artists work as docents and sell their work.