DONALDSONVILLE — The building where Lemann's Farm Supply has operated for more than 70 years dates to 1898, when it was built by a former Confederate colonel to house his dry-goods store downstairs and his family upstairs.
The two-story, white building stands like a sentry on Mississippi Street, at the end of Railroad Avenue that runs through the heart of the historic district of Donaldsonville.
Charles "Jay" Lemann, 71, vice-president of family-owned Lemann Farm Supply, said he regrets that the bay windows that once looked out from the building's first floor were replaced in 1951 by large glass panes.
"That was the '50s look," he said.
The beauty of the original architecture is still there, though, in the high-ceilings of the interior and in a concrete parapet — in need of repair — that edges the roof.
Thanks to a recent $10,000 grant from the Louisiana Main Street Program toward the approximately $40,000 cost of restoration work for the Lemann building, that repair work will be soon be getting underway.
Jay Lemann credits Lee Melancon, the city's community and economic development director, and DeeDee DiBenedetto, historian for the Donaldsonville Area Foundation, with helping him through the grant application process.
"The location of that building is in the heart of the historic district," Melancon said. "I'm happy to see the restoration coming."
The Lemann Farm Supply business had its beginnings in 1876, at another location nearby on Mississippi Street, an elegant building that's now vacant but is in the process of changing owners.
"We were like a Walmart, we sold everything," Lemann said.
The general store also sold mule-pulled farm implements, then later tractors and cars. In the mid-1940s, it expanded, with the purchase of the present-day site of operations, at the end of Railroad Avenue, where farm supplies and tractors are still sold.
The Louisiana Main Street Program of the state's Office of Cultural Development of Historic Preservation awards grants for either interior or exterior rehabilitation of historic commercial buildings.
The project at Lemann Farm Supply will be completed this spring, said Lemann, who joined his family's business in 1970.
The parapet will be rebuilt and the front of the building will be steam-cleaned and painted a fresh white.
"It'll be lovely, and it'll be a nice benefit to Donaldsonville," he said.