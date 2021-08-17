With the start of a new sports season, teams bring back some experience, but always, new leaders must emerge.
That’s the case at Dutchtown as the Griffins head into the 2021 season.
“We return plenty of experience and leadership on the offensive side of the ball. New starters must develop on each defensive level for us to be successful,” said coach Guy Mistretta.
The Griffins went 6-2 last season and lost to Destrehan in the regional round in a close game. Gone from last years’ team are lineman Reed Davis and Matt Gallman, plus defensive standouts like Chris Washington, Joseph Johnson and Justin Agu.
The Griffins do return one of the most electric players in the state in running back Dylan Sampson, who has committed to the University of Tennessee to play football. The all-star is coming off back-to-back 1,500-yard-plus seasons with 20-plus touchdowns. Sampson will be the focal point of opposing defenses.
“Dylan Sampson is our top returner and overall player, but Baylor Langlois also returns to compliment him along with both quarterbacks,” Mistretta said. Langlois can be used in a variety of ways on offense and is explosive with the ball in his hands. Quarterbacks Pierson Parent and Sean Winfield return after splitting some time early last season. Both players bring a unique skill set to the table.
The offensive line returns three starters in Will Delaune, Ty Quibodeaux and Hayden Harms. Expect Michael Jones (315 pounds) and Ethan Fields (290 pounds) to fill out the other two spots. Tight end Caleb Ickes returns and is an excellent blocker and pass catcher. Wide receivers Leif Watkins and Jordan Gloston are expected to contribute to an explosive offense.
The defense returns five starters including Gabe Marble and Brody Anderson up front. Ayden Lewis and Trynden Williams are projected starters along the front four. The linebacker position returns Dickson Agu and Tanner Vadnais, with Anson McCaffery projected to join them.
The secondary will be new, with Alvin Lewis being the lone returning starter. New secondary starters include Evan Reddix, AK Burrell and Kade Kling. The Griffins lost a top kicker in Christian Donnelly. There will be competition for the kicker and punter positions. The schedule is challenging with nondistrict games against Northshore, Evangel, and Sci Academy.
District 5-5A will be a gauntlet as usual, with games against Catholic, McKinley Woodlawn and parish rivals St. Amant and East Ascension. Add in a brand-new turf surface to an already nice football stadium, and excitement abounds at Dutchtown.
“We are excited about opening up with the jamboree at Griffin stadium on the brand-new turf surface. Our new leaders must emerge on both sides of the ball. I am confident that players are ready to step up to fill those holes,” Mistretta said.