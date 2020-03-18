MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful, along with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, has announced the inaugural Love the Boot Week.
All Louisiana residents are asked to show love for their community by volunteering during the week, a news release said. Love the Boot Week is the state’s largest community engagement and pride campaign, empowering citizens to love Louisiana by organizing or volunteering for local beautification and litter cleanup events.
“We are planting a seed for what will become Louisiana’s signature beautification campaign engaging thousands of citizens to care, respect and love their state by keeping it clean and beautiful. We cannot continue putting our head in the sand regarding the issues of litter and neglect. We need individuals, companies and the government to get involved, to take ownership of the problem and to work together to solve it,” said Susan Russell, executive director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
Love the Boot Week, set for the week of Earth Day, April 20–26, is a way for residents, students, businesses, organizations, local governments and state agencies to band together to care for their community and state.
Register to volunteer for an event or organize an event at lovetheboot.org.
The release suggests ways people can participate. Cities, parishes, and organizations can plan events for volunteers to pick up litter, plant trees, mulch gardens, remove graffiti, paint park benches and so much more. Businesses might power-wash a storefront, pick up litter from parking areas, install trash and ash receptacles or repaint a faded sign. Schools can coordinate campus cleanups, recycling drives, and painting and gardening projects. Projects and events of all sizes are welcome.
A statewide, multimedia campaign beginning in mid-March to raise awareness about the impact of litter in Louisiana, and encourage citizens to volunteer during Love the Boot Week. KLB will also run a social media campaign with #LovetheBoot, the release said.
“I am thrilled at the response we are receiving for Love the Boot Week," Russell said. "We have over 60 events registered and we are still over two months out. I anticipate several hundred events by the time April rolls around. The support we have received from the corporate community has been tremendous as well. The funds raised will allow us to run a sizable media campaign."