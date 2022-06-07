LSU announced its spring 2022 online graduates. Graduates from the region include:
Ascension Parish
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Nicole Leigh Anderson, Prairieville
Graduate School
Master's
Joelle Aucoin, Prairieville
Brooke Elizabeth Sutton Henry, Gonzales
Jessica Renee Jackson, Prairieville
Sarah Cristine Kaltenbacher, Gonzales
Becky LeBlanc Prestidge, Prairieville
East Baton Rouge Parish
Graduate School
Master's
Tracey Ann Barton, Zachary
Dustin Lane Dier, Baker
Jaquenetta Tana Harness, Zachary
Brittney Nicole Johnson, Zachary
Livingston Parish
College of Engineering
Michael Joseph Carter, Denham Springs
Dylan Andrew Stanley, Denham Springs
Graduate School
Master's
Josie Brianne Belgard, Denham Springs
Nicole Futch Jenks, Denham Springs
Carlee Michelle Swindle, Watson
Breelyn Elise Thames, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
Graduate School
Master's
Heather Raey Anthony, Ponchatoula
Amber Frances Leon, Hammond
West Feliciana Parish
Graduate School
Master's
Caroline Elizabeth Jarvis, St. Francisville