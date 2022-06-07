LSU announced its spring 2022 online graduates. Graduates from the region include:

Ascension Parish

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Nicole Leigh Anderson, Prairieville

Graduate School

Master's

Joelle Aucoin, Prairieville

Brooke Elizabeth Sutton Henry, Gonzales

Jessica Renee Jackson, Prairieville

Sarah Cristine Kaltenbacher, Gonzales

Becky LeBlanc Prestidge, Prairieville

East Baton Rouge Parish

Graduate School

Master's

Tracey Ann Barton, Zachary

Dustin Lane Dier, Baker

Jaquenetta Tana Harness, Zachary

Brittney Nicole Johnson, Zachary

Livingston Parish

College of Engineering

Michael Joseph Carter, Denham Springs

Dylan Andrew Stanley, Denham Springs

Graduate School

Master's

Josie Brianne Belgard, Denham Springs

Nicole Futch Jenks, Denham Springs

Carlee Michelle Swindle, Watson

Breelyn Elise Thames, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

Graduate School

Master's

Heather Raey Anthony, Ponchatoula

Amber Frances Leon, Hammond

West Feliciana Parish

Graduate School

Master's

Caroline Elizabeth Jarvis, St. Francisville