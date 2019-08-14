On Aug. 6, Councilman Bill Dawson qualified for reelection to the Ascension Parish Council District 2 seat.
In a campaign announcement, Dawson pointed to the achievements the council made over the past four years, with two years under his leadership as chairman of the Ascension Parish Council.
“When it comes to the major issues our community faces, like drainage, traffic, and flood protection, we have done quite a bit to improve District 2,” Dawson said. “My priority has always been to improve the quality of life for those in our district. Much has been done, but there is much more to do.”
District 2 contains parts of the West Bank and southeast portion of the parish, including Sorrento, Acy, Burnside and Pelican Point.
Dawson, 70, was first elected to the Parish Council in 2015. Shortly thereafter, he was elected chairman of the Council. He served in this capacity for two terms.
“The fact that I am able to focus on our district and on council issues full-time is a huge advantage for our district,” Dawson said. “I have spent that time digging into the parish budget and the financial proposals presented to the parish council. I want to ensure that our tax dollars are being spent efficiently and are not wasted on unnecessary things.”
Dawson, a Republican, pointed to several achievements including improving drainage by drafting legislation that resulted in the cleaning of roadside ditches; leading the fight to update and reform the flood maps, which will lead to lower insurance costs; and overseeing the Move Ascension Program, which implemented $60 million in traffic improvements with no new taxes being instituted.
Dawson has served as the chairman of the Ascension Economic Development Corp. for four years and president of the Pelican Point Home Owners Association for nine years. Dawson has also served as a member and president of the Volunteer Fire Department, the United States Army — 20th Special Forces Group, and the Louisiana Army National Guard. He and his wife, Pam, are members of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
The election for all Ascension Parish Council seats will be held on Oct. 12.