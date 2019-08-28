Ascension Catholic Bulldogs confident in new football coach
One would think that losses to Lafayette Christian in the last two Division 4 title games would shake the confidence of the Ascension Catholic Bulldogs, but coach Benny Saia would dispute that assumption.
“They have had success and believe in the process," Saia said. "The kids have bought in and are ready to continue the tradition here at Ascension Catholic."
Saia takes over the program after two years of retirement from a successful 15-year stint at Dutchtown High. “I feel really good after two years off," he said. "My staff is really good and the kids work extremely hard; this is a special place."
The Bulldogs, who were 12-2 last season, lose 15 seniors. Returning to lead the Bulldogs are All-State running back Jai Williams and All-State lineman Nick Hilliard. Williams is a four-year starter with more than 6,100 yards rushing and 77 touchdowns. The school record, held by his father, Germaine “Juice” Williams, is 8,042 yards and 96 touchdowns.
“Jai Williams is a football player, pure and simple," Saia said. "He will be the focus of every team we play."
Hilliard (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) is a four-year starter as well, with several offers, and has a 4.0 GPA with a 26 on the ACT. “Nick is very strong and can move; he will play guard and nose for us, expecting big things from him” Saia said.
Joining them on offense will be seniors Eric Simon and Dorian Barber at running back; both players are talented and skilled. Freshman Khai Prean, senior Owen Theriot and sophomore Ethan Lewellen will get their share of carries as well.
Senior Demontray Harry returns at receiver and provides a deep threat, backed up by senior Ryan Steib. The Bulldogs will utilize a tight end and have several options including junior Gage Breaux, senior Brock Acosta and sophomore J’Mond Tapp (6-foot-3, 240 pounds).
The offensive line will be led by Hilliard and senior center Sam Mire. Mire is a three-year starter who is extremely smart. Newcomers on the line include junior Owen Smith (250 pounds), junior Grant Richard (185 pounds) and freshman LaShawn Bell Jr. (275 pounds). Sophomore Devin Pedescleaux (230 pounds) will be a key back-up at several positions.
“This group continues to get better," Saia said. "We are counting on them to play well; we need to stay healthy."
The Bulldogs will have a new quarterback and currently have junior Jacob Dunn and freshmen Bryce Leonard competing for the position. “Both guys are working hard and getting better, we will settle in on a starter by Week 1, both players are very competitive," Saia said.
The Bulldog defense has been a consistent unit for the past several years, and this year looks to be the same. Tapp, Hilliard and Smith are the front three with Bell, Pedescleaux, Richard and sophomore Sam Melancon providing depth and a rotation.
The linebackers are senior-laden with Williams, Mire and Barber. Brayden Duhon and Lewellen are capable backups at linebacker.
The defensive backfield returns four-year starter Eric Simon (corner) and three-year starter Brock Acosta (safety). “Eric and Brock know the defense and are leaders for us," Saia said.
Harry will start at corner and sophomore Trevion Jacobs will provide depth. The safeties will be junior Matthew Lefleur, Breaux, Dunn and Acosta. Prean, Theriot and John Harris Jr. provide depth at safety.
The kicking game has been a strength for the Bulldogs. The new kicker will be Jacob Dunn and the punter will be Matthew Lafleur.
The schedule is challenging, with non-district games against St. Thomas Aquinas, Riverside, Central Catholic-Morgan City, Slaughter Charter and Erath. District 7-1A includes East Iberville, White Castle, Ascension Christian and St. John.
The Bulldogs have a new coach and will use a new offense, but one thing remains constant: “No shortcuts for the Bulldogs," Saia said. "Our motto is hard work. They have done everything asked of them; time to play."
Confidence can come from several things; this team draws it from their coaches' belief in them, certainly a must in sports.
Projected starters on offense for Ascension Catholic are:
- Offensive linemen Lashawn Bell Jr., a freshman; Owen Smith, a junior; Sam Mire, a senior; Nick Hilliard, a senior; and Grant Richard, a junior
- Tight end, junior Gage Breaux or sophomore J’Mond Tapp
- Wide receiver Demontray Harry, a senior
- Running backs Jai Williams, a senior; Eric Simon Jr., a senior; and Dorian Barber, a senior
- Quarterback Bryce Leonard, a freshman, or Jacob Dunn, a sophomore.
Projected starters on defense for Ascension Catholic are:
- Defensive linemen J’Mond Tapp, a sophomore; Nick Hilliard, a senior; and Owen Smith, a junior
- Linebackers Dorian Barber, a senior; Sam Mire, a senior; and Jai Williams, a senior
- Defensive backs Demontray Harry, a senior; Eric Simon Jr., a senior; junior Gage Breaux or junior Jacob Dunn; Matthew Lafluer, a junior; and Brock Acosta, a senior.
Jamborees
The Ascension Catholic Jamboree will be Thursday, Aug. 29, at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium, 1027 Clay St., Donaldsonville, with Ascension Catholic playing Episcopal at 6:30 p.m.
Dutchtown will play at Denham Springs, 1000 N. Range Ave., at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 29.
The Ross Downing Jamboree will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Ascension Christian High School, 14408 EA Academy Road, Gonzales, with Ascension Christian playing Houma Christian and St. John.
East Ascension will play at East Jefferson at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Joe Yenni Stadium, 400 Phlox Ave., Metairie.
Donaldsonville will play McMain at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the St. James Jamboree, 22187 La. 20, Vacherie.
St. Amant will play Hammond at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, during the Hughes Insurance Jamboree at "The Pit," 10400 George Lambert Road, St. Amant.