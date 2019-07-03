Thursday

Centers closed for the holiday.

Friday

Menu: Smothered bone-in chicken, green beans with peppers, sour cream and chive potatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, pudding cup

Flag Craft/Cards/Games: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Country meatballs, broccoli and cauliflower, cream style corn, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fig bar snack cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Health Talk by Gonzales Healthcare: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or ham, grits/biscuit/jelly/margarine, escalloped apples, orange-tangerine juice, fruit and grain bar

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Accord Rehab Hospital

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Chateau D'Ville

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken fajita bowl, brown rice, shredded cheddar, Southwest vegetable blend, seasoned spinach, whole-wheat crackers, mixed fruit cup

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Lifesource Home Health

Canasta: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

July 11

Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, margarine, cardinal citrus gelatin

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

