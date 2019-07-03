Thursday
Centers closed for the holiday.
Friday
Menu: Smothered bone-in chicken, green beans with peppers, sour cream and chive potatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, pudding cup
Flag Craft/Cards/Games: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Country meatballs, broccoli and cauliflower, cream style corn, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fig bar snack cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Health Talk by Gonzales Healthcare: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or ham, grits/biscuit/jelly/margarine, escalloped apples, orange-tangerine juice, fruit and grain bar
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Accord Rehab Hospital
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Chateau D'Ville
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken fajita bowl, brown rice, shredded cheddar, Southwest vegetable blend, seasoned spinach, whole-wheat crackers, mixed fruit cup
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Lifesource Home Health
Canasta: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
July 11
Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, margarine, cardinal citrus gelatin
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales