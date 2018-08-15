High school students earning college credit in Ascension Public Schools continues to grow, with Dutchtown High School leading the state in one-year growth and Ascension accounting for one quarter of the state's growth, a news release reports.
The number of students who earned a 3+ on Advanced Placement (AP) exams in Ascension grew 57 percent this year (from 370 in 2017 to 581 in 2018) and 238 percent since 2012 (from 172 in 2012 to 581 in 2018).
In one year, the number of Dutchtown High School students taking AP exams grew significantly, (from 393 in 2017 to 600 in 2018) and grew in every measure, including a 53 percent increase in the number of students taking the AP test, 60 percent in the number of tests taken, 69 percent in the number of students scoring 3+, and 73 percent in the number of tests with a score of 3+.
By almost doubling the number of students earning a score of 3+ (194 to 328), Dutchtown High led the state in growth and accounted for 16.5 percent of the entire state's total increase of 811 students.
Dutchtown High's significant growth paired with all Ascension Parish high schools accounted for more than one quarter (26 percent) of the entire state of Louisiana's growth (211 in Ascension out of 811 total in Louisiana).
Every high school in Ascension showed gains in students earning AP college credit, the release said. The following are highlights by school:
- Donaldsonville High School showed significant growth in the percentage of students and tests that achieved a score of 3+ from 4.8 percent in 2017 to 26.7 percent in 2018.
- East Ascension High School increased by 30 percent the number of students scoring 3+ (from 56 in 2017 to 73 in 2018) and by 43 percent the number of tests with a score of 3+ (from 61 in 2017 to 87 in 2018).
- St. Amant High School increased by 48 percent the number of students scoring 3+ (from 119 in 2017 to 176 in 2018) and by 51 percent the number of tests with a score of 3+ (from 145 in 2017 to 219 in 2018).