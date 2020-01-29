Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Jan. 6-10:
CIVIL SUITS
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Synchrony Bank v. Hubert Williams Sr., open account.
Chelsea Aikens v. KFC Corp. dba Fried Chicken Kentucky and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Brian T. Stumpe v. Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Bryce Lewis, damages.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Scott C. Hood aka Scott Coburn Hood, executory process.
Kim Myers v. Progressive Security Insurance Co., Henry Obo Glynn, damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Don M. Jones, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Joshua R. Owens, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Samer Rawashdeh, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Devyn Grounds, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Peter T. Lemann, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Joshua Truxillo, monies due.
American Express National Bank v. Jessica Unmack, monies due.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Assignee and Citibank NA v. Jeanne Young, garnishment.
J G Wentworth Originations LLC and Alvin Lewis, structured settlement.
Picou Builders Supply Co. LLC v. Parrott Construction LLC and Justin Parrott, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Linda Francis, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Glenn LeBlanc, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Paula Maxey, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC and Comenity Bank v. Sharon R. Douglas, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Emery Coleman, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Anthony C. Moreno, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Mindee Belleau, open account.
Kevin Saunders v. Household of Faith Church Inc., monies due.
Jose Rojas v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and Alex James Crappell, damages.
Gmfs LLC v. Laduanne R. Gautier aka Laduanne R. Borne Gautier aka Laduanne Gautier, executory process.
Finace LP Selene v. Shellie D. Minor Jr. aka Shellie Minor aka Shellie Minor Jr. aka Shellie D. Minor and Shellie D. Minor Sr. Inte, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Travis Carlton York v. Daniel Wayne Tanner, divorce.
Clarence S. Chenevert III v. Sally B. Chenevert, divorce.
Cody Ruiz v. Kamryn Ruiz, divorce.
Andrre Paul v. Jennifer L. Tepley, divorce.
Jonathan Hamilton v. Candi Barr Hamilton, divorce.
Connie Joyce Mouch v. Raymond I. Mouch Jr., divorce.
Keoaka Claiborne v. Seth Darville, divorce.
Kermit A. Paul v. Delisa Boudin Paul, divorce.
Kezie Bruce v. Jarrell Brandon, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Jack Joel Richardson