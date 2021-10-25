High school sports teach so much more than just winning and losing; life lessons are learned, and that is certainly the case with the St. Amant Cross Country team.
The Gators coach Tanya Whitney is looking at more than the time of her runners when they cross the finish line. “Every year, I go over my ’10 Lessons Running Teaches You About Life’; we want them to never quit, pertains to dealing with life as well,” Whitney said.
Whitney, a retired army veteran, has been coaching cross country at St. Amant since 2013. She was asked to help and now she is loving it.
“Coach David Oliver asked if I could help out; the head coach didn’t return so I became the head coach and have been here ever since,” Whitney said.
The Gators have some talented runners on the boys and girls team, but one runner has stood out. Peyton Bourgeois is a senior and he has a best time of 16:32 for the 3-mile race. Running has been his thing for some time.
“I have been running for as long as I can remember, doing little road races with my dad. This is my second season running for St. Amant. I train in the off season by building up my miles for endurance, I want to last the full race and continue to get faster heading to state in November,” Bourgeois said.
Other top boys’ runners for the Gators are Easton Jarreau (17:25), Leonardo Fuentes (17:34), Reginald King (18:39), Reid Crooks (19:39), Collin Cowart (20:14), and Cody Fountain (21:51).
The girls are led by Mya Bascom (24:29), followed by Mikalya Ulberg, Rebecca Angel, Isabelle Shields, Heidi Penalbar, Kenyetta Williams and Leslie Zepeda. Whitney, as with every other program, says her team has been affected by COVID-19.
“This is a new group on both sides; we have lost runners to COVID, injuries and runners opting out. Our boys team missed qualifying for state by one point. We are in a competitive district for qualifying runners.
Bourgeois qualified as an individual last year, hoping to have both teams join, Whitney said. The Gators have had some early success with the boys placing second at the Lutcher and St. Scholastica meets. The girls were first at Lutcher and second at St. Scholastica. Bourgeois finished seventh overall at the Denham meet and set a new 5K school record; he placed first at Brusly Cinclaire Run 5k and first at St Scholastica. Jarreau and Fuentes have been in the top 5 at two meets.
Bascom was second at Lutcher and Ulberg placed third. With the state meet around the corner (Nov. 11), Bourgeois has goals in mind. “My goal is helping my team qualify so we can all run, my individual goal is going sub 16 minutes,” Bourgeois said.
He has a plan and is focused on his senior year; his future is bright. “I would like to attend Ole Miss and run on the collegiate level, major in engineering. To anyone thinking about running cross country, my advice would be to tell them this is just as mental as it is physical, but is very rewarding, you put in the hard work and you can see your results,” Bourgeois said.
Just as Whitney told me, this is about life lessons, this Gators team will have plenty lessons to reflect upon.
Football round-up
St. Amant (5-2) lost to Catholic High 7-53
Next: vs Dutchtown (at the Pit)
Dutchtown (5-2) beat Mckinley 41-6
EA (3-3) defeated Woodlawn 26-20
Next: at McKinley
Donaldsonville (4-3) lost to Patterson 26-32
Next: at Lutcher
Ascension Catholic (5-1) defeated East Iberville 57-12
Next: vs Ascension Christian (at Plaquemine)
Ascension Christian (2-5) lost to White Castle 41-7
Team of the week
East Ascension
Don’t look now, but the Spartans have won three of their last four and play McKinley this week. They continue to improve and get healthier each week.
Volleyball records and ranking as of Oct. 23
Dutchtown 24-6, 3
East Ascension 16-17, 27
St Amant 13-17, 23
Donaldsonville 0-6, 42
Ascension catholic 12-16, 8
Ascension Christian 8-10, 22
District champs:
- Dutchtown 6-0
- Ascension Catholic 6-0 (played St. John on Tuesday for outright district championship)