THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SELF-HELP RESOURCE CENTER: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This resource is only for assistance with forms: divorce 103 (only), notary services. All services are free to the public. Must have valid form of identification. Legal advice is not provided through this service.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
ASCENSION ICON 2020 AUDITIONS: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Clarion Inn Conference Center, Gonzales. Visit ascensionicon.com to apply.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
INTERNET BASICS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Intended for people with little or no experience with the internet. (225) 647-3955.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
AMATEUR RADIO CLUB: 7 p.m., Huntington Learning Center, 625 S. Burnside, Gonzales. The Ascension Amateur Radio Club will hold its monthly meeting. Members and nonmembers are all welcome. For more information, visit k5arc.org or Facebook.com/k5arc.
FRIDAY
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
MUSH! AN EVENING WITH AN IDITAROD RACER KAREN LAND: 6:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Iditarod racer Karen Land will be at the Gonzales branch of Ascension Parish Library — with a live sled dog. She will talk to all ages about her days racing in the Iditarod, and show off her gear, sled and dog. Don't miss this rare opportunity to meet someone who has competed in one of the most unique races in the world. (225) 647-3955.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CRAPPIE MADNESS: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Featuring kids' workshop on crappie fishing, crafts, challenges and prizes. Enter for a chance to win a 2020 Tracker Panfish 16 boat. Drawing will be in the middle of the store. Cabelas.com.
SATURDAY
COMMUNITY CPR CERTIFICATION COURSE: 8 a.m. to noon, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, 721 E. La. 30, Gonzales. Most people who experience cardiac arrest die because they don’t receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene. As a bystander, your actions can only help. Learn the lifesaving skills of CPR in a group setting which provides students with the most hands-on CPR practice time possible. This course is ideal for community groups, new parents, grandparents, babysitters, or anyone interested in learning how to save a life. Cost is $50 and includes certification card. Space is limited. Fee is $50 and preregistration is required. to register, call (225) 621-2906.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
FRIENDS OF THE ASCENSION PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Gonzales Branch Library.
Feb. 8-15
85TH ANNUAL LSU AGCENTER LIVESTOCK SHOW: Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Hundreds of youth from across Louisiana will gather in Gonzales this February for the 85th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show. LSU AgCenter officials expect more than 2,400 4-H exhibitors to bring 1,500 breeding animals, 1,500 market animals, 175 pens of broilers and 600 exhibition birds to the competition.
MONDAY
BLACK WOMEN AS LEADERS: CHALLENGING AND TRANSFORMING SOCIETY: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The library will host "Black Women as Leaders: Challenging and Transforming Society" with Dr. Lori L. Martin, professor of sociology and African American studies at LSU. This presentation will be followed by a book signing. For more information or to register, call (225) 647-3955.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with the uses of a spreadsheet and practice using the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
HAND FAN DECORATING: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center, 101 Bocage Drive, Donaldsonville. Speaker is Nancy Agnelly.
RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS: 5 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Make crafts to help spread a little joy in our world. Paint rocks with fun, positive designs or messages that you can leave out as a happy surprise for others to find. There will also be supplies for creating cards to donate to someone who could use a smile. While you're here, get more ideas for ways to keep the kindness going — all year long! For teens in grades 6-12. (225) 622-3339.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS AT THE LIBRARY: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Join the library for an exciting board game night centered on the classic tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons. Patrons who attend will be able to select from premade characters and play through a custom library-themed adventure for level one adventurers. This is an adult program designed for patrons ages 18 and up. To register or for more information, call (225) 622-3339.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase a sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Aesthetics and Skin Care, 16158 Airline Highway, Suite 102, Prairieville. Celebrate the opening the Louisiana Aesthetics and Skin Care with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
GOING GLUTEN FREE: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, 721 E. La. 30, Sister Vernola conference room, Gonzales. Gluten free living can be overwhelming at first. Dr. Elizabeth Bollinger will discuss gluten free living for patients with celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity. She will focus on navigating the grocery store, how to transition your entire family to a gluten-free lifestyle and how to prepare in advance for eating out. Free. No registration required.
Feb. 13
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
AARP FRAUD PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Join the library for a lively discussion about how to spot and avoid identity theft and fraud so you can protect yourself and your family. (225) 647-3955.
